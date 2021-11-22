ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Spend The Day Exploring These Three Historic Caves In Alabama

By Jennifer
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 7 days ago

When it comes to the outdoors, Alabama is known for many things. For example, with more than 4,800 discovered caves, the Yellowhammer State is known for having one of the highest cave densities in the United States.

If you’ve been wanting to explore some of Alabama’s caves, how about taking a day trip to do so? Listed below, we’ve included a route that’ll take you to three of the state’s most historic caves. Round trip, this route’s drive time is expected to take less than five hours, which makes it perfect for a day trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6wW9_0d3da4jM00
google maps
Click here for driving directions.

1. Russell Cave - Bridgeport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TipDO_0d3da4jM00
tripadvisor/Jason M
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3ssh_0d3da4jM00
flickr/Jimmy Emerson, DVM
Your day trip will begin at Russell Cave. Russell Cave, better known as Russell Cave National Monument, is an above-ground cave that's located in Bridgeport, Alabama. It takes a short hike to reach this historic cave, which contains the Southeast's most thorough records of prehistoric culture. Thanks to evidence uncovered by archeologists, it's believed Russell Cave was occupied for more than 10,000 years. While visiting this cave, you'll learn how Native Americans lived in the area from 10,000 B.C. to 1650 A.D. For more information about Russell Cave, you can view Russell Cave National Monument's webpage here .

2. Cathedral Caverns - Woodville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVGbZ_0d3da4jM00
facebook/Cathedral Caverns State Park-Alabama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ80i_0d3da4jM00
tripadvisor/Michael C
Your next stop will be Cathedral Caverns. Cathedral Caverns, originally called "Bat Cave," is the centerpiece of Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Alabama. With a height of 25 feet and a width of 126 feet, Cathedral Caverns is famous for having one of the world's largest cave entrances. It's also home to "Goliath," which has a height of 45 feet and a circumference of 243 feet - making it one of the largest stalagmites in the world. For more information about Cathedral Caverns, you can view Cathedral Caverns State Park's webpage
here .

3. Rickwood Caverns - Warrior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3if4f1_0d3da4jM00
google/David L Casteel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXlIE_0d3da4jM00
google/Mike McKenzie
Your third and final stop (before heading back) will be Rickwood Caverns. Rickwood Caverns, which happens to be the main feature of Rickwood Caverns State Park, is a network of underground caverns in Warrior, Alabama. Numerous limestone formations, which are believed to be more than 260 million years old, make up Rickwood Caverns. Also, thanks to the various shell fragments that have been discovered over the years, archeologists are convinced the caverns were carved from an ocean bed. For more information about Rickwood Caverns, you can view Rickwood Caverns State Park's webpage here .

Have you ever explored any of these three historic Alabama caves? If so, please share your experience(s) with us in the comments below.

For more information about Alabama’s Cathedral Caverns, be sure to take a look at the following article: The Stalactites And Stalagmites Inside Alabama’s Cathedral Caverns Look Like Something From Another Planet .

The post Spend The Day Exploring These Three Historic Caves In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Alabama

You Can Watch Planes Land At This Underrated Restaurant In Alabama

Alabama is home to many incredible restaurants. While some of them are best known for their delicious food, others are best known for their atmosphere. One restaurant that’s known for both is The Hanger Bar & Grill. For information about this restaurant, including why it’s such a unique place to dine, take a look below. […] The post You Can Watch Planes Land At This Underrated Restaurant In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Dine On Delicious Burgers, Tacos, And More At This Alabama Restaurant

Do you consider yourself a burger and taco fan? If so, you’re in luck because Alabama is home to several restaurants that offer both of these popular menu items. One restaurant in particular is Shaggy’s Burgers & Tacos. For information about this restaurant, take a look below. Have you ever eaten at Shaggy’s Burgers & […] The post Dine On Delicious Burgers, Tacos, And More At This Alabama Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

9 Unique Activities You’ve Probably Never Thought About Doing In Alabama

Here in Alabama, you’ll never run out of things to do. There’s such a variety of fun and unique activities offered, including several you probably never thought about doing. Listed below are nine of these activities, and you’ll want to do them all. Have you ever done any of these nine unique activities? If so, […] The post 9 Unique Activities You’ve Probably Never Thought About Doing In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Woodville, AL
Only In Alabama

This Train Restaurant In Alabama Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Are you a fan of trains in Alabama? We’ve got a real treat for you: a visit to Derailed Diner is an absolute must! When you think of train restaurants in Alabama, your mind probably goes to eating on a moving train that offers rail car dining. But Derailed is something else entirely. Located in […] The post This Train Restaurant In Alabama Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Here Are The 9 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Alabama

The Christmas season has finally arrived, and what better way to celebrate this special time of year than by visiting some of Alabama’s most festive towns that are filled with lots of holiday cheer? Listed below are nine awesome Christmas towns in Alabama that will definitely put you in the holiday spirit this holiday season. […] The post Here Are The 9 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caves#Native Americans#The Yellowhammer State#Google Maps Click
Only In Alabama

There’s A World History Museum In Alabama And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

A variety of attractions are located throughout Alabama, including several types of museums. One of the state’s most unique museums, which features a collection of items you won’t find anywhere else in the world, is the Berman Museum of World History. For information about this museum, take a look below. Have you ever been to […] The post There’s A World History Museum In Alabama And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Book A Stay At These 7 Places In Alabama For A Once-In-A-Lifetime Getaway

Are you currently in need of a getaway? If so, you’re in luck because there are several places in Alabama that offer an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime getaway. Listed below are seven of these places. In addition to these seven places being some of the state’s best destinations for an overnight stay, they’re also some of the […] The post Book A Stay At These 7 Places In Alabama For A Once-In-A-Lifetime Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

A Visit To Alabama’s Kymulga Grist Mill Park Belongs On Everyone’s Fall Bucket List

There’s no denying that Alabama is a great place to spend the fall season. One of its popular outdoor attractions that belongs on everyone’s fall bucket list is the historic Kymulga Grist Mill Park. For information about this park, including its main features, take a look below. Have you ever been to Alabama’s Kymulga Grist […] The post A Visit To Alabama’s Kymulga Grist Mill Park Belongs On Everyone’s Fall Bucket List appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Only In Alabama

Enjoy Scrumptious Breads, Pastries, And More At L’Etoile Patisserie, An Authentic French Bakery And Cafe In Alabama

Alabama is home to many incredible bakeries. While the majority of them serve baked goods we’re widely familiar with such as cookies, cupcakes, cakes, etc., there are several others that serve baked goods more common in other parts of the world. One of these bakeries is L’Etoile Patisserie, which you can learn all about below.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Enjoy Over-The-Top Milkshakes, Floats, And More At Oscar Moon’s, A Vintage Soda Fountain In Alabama

Are you a fan of milkshakes? If so, you’re in luck because there are several places in Alabama that serve this popular ice cream drink. One place in particular is Oscar Moon’s. For information about Oscar Moon’s, including what all it offers, take a look below. Have you ever been to Oscar Moon’s in Huntsville, […] The post Enjoy Over-The-Top Milkshakes, Floats, And More At Oscar Moon’s, A Vintage Soda Fountain In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Experience The Most Enchanting Trails In Alabama At This Sprawling State Park

Alabama is home to some of the finest state parks in the country, including Oak Mountain State Park. Oak Mountain State Park offers a variety of activities for anyone who loves the great outdoors, including some of the finest trails around. To learn all about Oak Mountain State Park and what type of trails it […] The post Experience The Most Enchanting Trails In Alabama At This Sprawling State Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Here Are The 10 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In Alabama

There are countless great cities and small towns in Alabama to call home. Call us biased, but we believe our small towns are some of the most charming in the U.S. According to Safewise Community Outreach, the 10 cities listed below have the least amount of crime and are considered to be the safest places […] The post Here Are The 10 Safest And Most Peaceful Places To Live In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Don’t Ever Let Anyone Talk You Out Of Visiting These 7 Unforgettable Places In Alabama

Alabama is filled with many unforgettable places that are perfect for a visit. From scenic preserves and picturesque parks, to beautiful gardens and massive caves, the options are endless. Listed below are seven of Alabama’s most unforgettable places. You’ll want to visit them all! Have you ever been to any of these seven unforgettable places […] The post Don’t Ever Let Anyone Talk You Out Of Visiting These 7 Unforgettable Places In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALABAMA STATE
Only In Alabama

Only In Alabama

8K+
Followers
575
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State. We publish one Alabama article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy