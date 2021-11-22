Spend The Day Exploring These Three Historic Caves In Alabama

When it comes to the outdoors, Alabama is known for many things. For example, with more than 4,800 discovered caves, the Yellowhammer State is known for having one of the highest cave densities in the United States.

If you’ve been wanting to explore some of Alabama’s caves, how about taking a day trip to do so? Listed below, we’ve included a route that’ll take you to three of the state’s most historic caves. Round trip, this route’s drive time is expected to take less than five hours, which makes it perfect for a day trip.

1. Russell Cave - Bridgeport

2. Cathedral Caverns - Woodville

3. Rickwood Caverns - Warrior

Click here for driving directions.Your day trip will begin at Russell Cave. Russell Cave, better known as Russell Cave National Monument, is an above-ground cave that's located in Bridgeport, Alabama. It takes a short hike to reach this historic cave, which contains the Southeast's most thorough records of prehistoric culture. Thanks to evidence uncovered by archeologists, it's believed Russell Cave was occupied for more than 10,000 years. While visiting this cave, you'll learn how Native Americans lived in the area from 10,000 B.C. to 1650 A.D. For more information about Russell Cave, you can view Russell Cave National Monument's webpage here Your next stop will be Cathedral Caverns. Cathedral Caverns, originally called "Bat Cave," is the centerpiece of Cathedral Caverns State Park in Woodville, Alabama. With a height of 25 feet and a width of 126 feet, Cathedral Caverns is famous for having one of the world's largest cave entrances. It's also home to "Goliath," which has a height of 45 feet and a circumference of 243 feet - making it one of the largest stalagmites in the world. For more information about Cathedral Caverns, you can view Cathedral Caverns State Park's webpageYour third and final stop (before heading back) will be Rickwood Caverns. Rickwood Caverns, which happens to be the main feature of Rickwood Caverns State Park, is a network of underground caverns in Warrior, Alabama. Numerous limestone formations, which are believed to be more than 260 million years old, make up Rickwood Caverns. Also, thanks to the various shell fragments that have been discovered over the years, archeologists are convinced the caverns were carved from an ocean bed. For more information about Rickwood Caverns, you can view Rickwood Caverns State Park's webpage here

Have you ever explored any of these three historic Alabama caves? If so, please share your experience(s) with us in the comments below.

