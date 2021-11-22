ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Baer posts significant rise in profitability

ZURICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Julius Baer on Monday said its profitability rose “significantly” in the first ten months of 2021, as buoyant markets and new money inflows into Switzerland’s third-largest listed bank increased assets under management to 484 billion Swiss francs ($520.93 billion).

“Julius Baer’s profitability rose significantly in the first ten months of 2021 on the back of strong growth in client assets and substantial improvements in cost efficiency, complemented by a near absence of credit losses,” the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9291 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

