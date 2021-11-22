ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Michael Porter Jr. Could Miss Season With Back Injury

By Nick Selbe
 7 days ago
Just when things couldn't seem to be going worse for the Nuggets following Sunday's 126-97 loss to the Suns that ran their losing streak to four games, news from the injury front brought about an even darker cloud over the young season.

Star forward Michael Porter Jr. reportedly has a nerve issue that could keep him out for the remainder of the season, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Porter hasn't played since Nov. 6 and has missed the team's last eight games.

Porter has been undergoing treatment throughout his absence, and Singer reports that he's seeking more opinions on options for how to get back onto the court. The 23-year-old has already undergone two back surgeries—one in college and one after he was drafted in 2018 that cost him his entire rookie season.

Denver signed Porter to a five-year maximum contract extension this offseason, with $145 million in guaranteed money. In 61 games last season, he averaged 19.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 54.2% shooting from the field, including 44.5% on three-point attempts.

