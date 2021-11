Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes Detroit Pistons players might have played a role in Isaiah Stewart going berserk at LeBron James in their recent meeting. LeBron and Stewart figured in an altercation in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Pistons last Sunday. Early in the third quarter of the said contest, James inadvertently hit the youngster in the face. Stewart confronted the LA superstar before they were separated, but the former suddenly went on a rampage and tried to start a fight as blood gushes out of a cut near his eye.

