How to watch Duquesne vs. Bradley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Cover picture for the articleThe Duquesne Dukes will take on the Bradley Braves at 1 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Duquesne came up short against the...

Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Terry Roberts
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Out again Monday

Vassell (quad) will not play Monday against the Wizards, per Spurs reporter Matthew Tynan. A bruised thigh will keep Vassell out of a second straight game, and the Spurs will also be without Doug McDermott (knee), meaning Keita Bates-Diop should be in line for another start. Over his last seven games before the injury, Vassell averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks.
Celtics' Josh Richardson: Goes for 18 off bench

Richardson accumulated 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over the Raptors. Richardson missed three games in a row due to illness but returned to deliver one of his finest performances of the season. He has been used off the bench this season and while that limits his upside, he can still put up decent numbers from time to time. For what is worth, he has scored in double digits in five of his last eight appearances while shooting 49.3 percent from the field in that span.
College basketball rankings: Duke is new No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll after beating previously top-ranked Gonzaga

There's a new No. 1 in men's college basketball. Duke took over the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday as part of a major shakeup in the rankings. It's the first time since 2019 the Blue Devils, who were No. 5 last week, have been ranked No. 1 in the poll. Duke's big move comes amid a 7-0 start to the season after knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 on Friday.
Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Goes to G League

The Bucks assigned Nwora to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Nwora is expected to remain with the Herd just for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward has held down a rotation spot for most of the season, but his opportunities have waned of late while the Bucks have gotten healthier. Nwora played just five minutes in the Bucks' most recent game Sunday in Indiana.
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Another 16-point game

Brogdon ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 loss to the Bucks. Brogdon has scored exactly 16 points in four of his last six games, but he has been decent in that span with averages of 17.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. The speedy point guard has a safe, established role as one of Indiana's main offensive threats on a nightly basis and will try to keep his strong run of play when taking on the Timberwolves on Monday.
Justin Robinson: Cut loose by Milwaukee

The Bucks plan to waive Robinson on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Bucks have been without several key players at various points through the first month and change of the regular season, resulting in Robinson having a larger role for Milwaukee than what might have been expected when he signed a two-way deal in September. The 24-year-old guard wasn't especially productive over his 17 appearances off the Milwaukee bench, however, averaging just 2.8 points (on 31.6 percent shooting from the field), 1.2 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. The Bucks will cut him loose to clear up a two-way spot for Javonte Smart, an undrafted rookie who is two years younger and was turning heads in the G League with an average of 22.0 points per game for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
