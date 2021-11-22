How to watch Duquesne vs. Bradley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Richardson accumulated 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over the Raptors. Richardson missed three games in a row due to illness but returned to deliver one of his finest performances of the season. He has been used off the bench this season and while that limits his upside, he can still put up decent numbers from time to time. For what is worth, he has scored in double digits in five of his last eight appearances while shooting 49.3 percent from the field in that span.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO