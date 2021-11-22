How to watch Duquesne vs. Bradley: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

The Bucks plan to waive Robinson on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Bucks have been without several key players at various points through the first month and change of the regular season, resulting in Robinson having a larger role for Milwaukee than what might have been expected when he signed a two-way deal in September. The 24-year-old guard wasn't especially productive over his 17 appearances off the Milwaukee bench, however, averaging just 2.8 points (on 31.6 percent shooting from the field), 1.2 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. The Bucks will cut him loose to clear up a two-way spot for Javonte Smart, an undrafted rookie who is two years younger and was turning heads in the G League with an average of 22.0 points per game for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
