ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Auckland lockdown to end as New Zealand tries new virus tack

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pan0B_0d3dYo3900

Bars, restaurants and gyms can reopen in Auckland from early December but customers will be required to show proof they've been fully vaccinated, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

The announcement removes the last remnants of a lockdown that began in the nation's largest city in August. It also signals a new phase in New Zealand's response to the pandemic, in which people around the country will need to be fully vaccinated in order to participate in anything from getting a haircut to watching a concert.

Ardern said New Zealand would move into a new pandemic “traffic light” system based around the use of vaccine passports from late Dec. 2.

The system will mark an end to the lockdowns which New Zealand used effectively to completely eliminate virus outbreaks during the first 18 months of the pandemic, but which failed to extinguish an August outbreak of the more contagious delta variant.

Ardern last month set an ambitious target of getting 90% of all eligible people across each of 20 health districts fully vaccinated before moving to the new system.

But although the vaccination rates will fall short of that target by early December, Ardern said it is time to make the move anyway. Currently about 83% of New Zealanders age 12 and over are fully vaccinated, but the rate in some health districts is as low as 73%.

The government has faced increasingly belligerent protests against vaccination requirements and pandemic restrictions. And opinion polls show support for Ardern and her liberal government has slipped since they won a landslide election victory just over a year ago, although they remain more popular than their conservative opponents.

The current outbreak appears to have stabilized somewhat with about 200 new infections reported each day, most of them in Auckland. About 85 New Zealanders are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and the nation has reported just 40 virus deaths from a population of 5 million since the pandemic began.

“The hard truth is that delta is here and it is not going away,” Ardern said. “And while no country to date has been able to eliminate delta completely once it's arrived, New Zealand is in a better position than most to tackle it.”

The traffic light system is designed to indicate where outbreaks are putting pressure on the health system. A green designation would impose few restrictions, orange would require more mask wearing and distancing, while red would limit gathering sizes even with vaccination certificates. Ardern said Auckland would initially enter the new system under a red light, while other regions would enter under red or orange.

Opposition lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT Party, said the government should have reopened sooner but had been delaying in order to get its vaccine passport system operational.

Ardern had previously announced that a border around Auckland which has stopped most people from leaving the city will be removed on Dec. 15, allowing Aucklanders to travel over the Christmas holiday period but raising fears among some health experts that it will cause the virus to spread more rapidly throughout the country.

Comments / 2

DeAsODaSunSlayer
7d ago

New virus tack as in creating more ways to infect people with these Chemical/Weapon X symbiote shots y'all out here calling a vaccine when in reality the "vaccines" are doing more causing than preventing... Go figure

Reply
2
Related
FXStreet.com

NZ PM Ardern: Will lift Auckland border next month after lockdown ends

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday, they will lift a temporary border around Auckland on December 15, reopening borders almost after four months. “Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer.”
VACCINES
kfgo.com

New Zealand to ease Auckland domestic border curbs from Dec. 15

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Domestic borders of New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will reopen from Dec. 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID-19 test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday. “Aucklanders have faced restrictions for an extended period of time to keep the rest of New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
eturbonews.com

Netherlands goes into a new lockdown

Despite 85% of the country’s adult population being vaccinated, the surge in the Netherlands is said to be the worst in Western Europe. The government of the Netherlands announced that starting on Monday, November 29, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will be closed from 5pm to 5am. Masks will be required in secondary schools, and everyone who can work from home is urged to do so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

New Zealand to reopen to vaccinated visitors

New Zealand has unveiled its plans to reopen borders and will allow foreigners to enter next year. Fully vaccinated visitors can enter from 30 April, and will have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival. More New Zealanders will be allowed to travel home from early next year as well,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
breakingtravelnews.com

New Zealand to reopen to tourists in April

New Zealand has announced it will reopen borders to visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 in the opening months of 2022. It will be the first time the country has been open to travellers since prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced a snap closure in the first month of the pandemic last year.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#New Zealanders#Auckland City
NBC News

New Zealand politician cycles to hospital in labor, gives birth

New Zealand Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter got on her bicycle early on Sunday and headed to the hospital. She was already in labor and she gave birth an hour later. “Big news!” the Greens politician posted on her Facebook page a few hours later. “At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labor, but it did end up happening.”
AUSTRALIA
News 8 WROC

Wary, weary world slams doors shut in face of new variant

Despite the global worry, scientists cautioned that it’s still unclear whether omicron is more alarming than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people. And in some parts of the world, authorities were moving in the opposite direction.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

(AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

61 Passengers On 2 Flights From South Africa To Netherlands Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sixty-one passengers on two Friday flights from South Africa to the Netherlands tested positive for COVID-19, Dutch officials said Saturday. On Sunday, public health officials confirmed that at least 13 were cases of the omicron variant. The cases were discovered among passengers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport on KLM...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy