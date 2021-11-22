ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Thanksgiving Leftover Recipe Ideas for the Suncoast

SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s that week of the year as we gear up for Thanksgiving later this week. Food is always the labor of love that goes into Thanksgiving feasts around the country. Seldom can we plan to have just the right amount of turkey, potatoes, greens, and such to eat it all up?...

www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuffing Recipe#Thanksgiving Dinner#Vegetable Oil#Food Drink#Greens#Parmesan#Pecorino Romano
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
SuncoastPost

Delicious Soup Recipes Anyone Can Make this Winter on the Suncoast

With cooler temperatures coming to the Suncoast, even our dietary options change up. Soup recipes can be one of those amazing fall to winter foods that can really change things up and bring new flavors and textures to any meal. Here are some amazing soups that you can make at home and enjoy from vegan to kid-friendly options.
RECIPES
SuncoastPost

Thanksgiving is Perfect When You Let Mattison’s Take Care of Every Detail!

This Thanksgiving will be much different for most people than last Thanksgiving. Families and friends can gather more comfortably and hopefully with a little less anxiety. Gathering together may be a bit emotional as we are reminded of all we have to be thankful for. Having to make all the plans and do all the cooking and preparation takes time away from spending time with your loved ones. So, whether you are planning to have a house full of guests, keeping it small or dining out for the holidays, Mattison’s Restaurants and Catering offers multiple options to help you enjoy your holidays stress free and spend quality time with the ones you love.
SARASOTA, FL
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Thanksgiving Egg Rolls Will Make You Want to Scarf Down Your Leftovers [RECIPE]

It's a never-ending conundrum - the subject of what to do with Thanksgiving leftovers. Well, luckily for you, we've got a recipe idea that will blow your socks off. Even if we walk into the Thanksgiving holiday shoulders squared and game face on, swearing that we won't buy or prepare enough food for an army when there will only be a small gathering of people, we fail. And then, we end up with mounds of leftover turkey that we become nauseated just looking at.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Madera Tribune

Ideas for leftover turkey

Use leftover turkey to make delicious pot pies. This Thanksgiving, for the first time ever, I am serving a turkey that weighs less than 15 pounds. I usually search for the biggest one I can find. One year, I got one so large I had trouble securely closing the oven door, so I had to rig up something to hold it closed: a broomstick. My sons still tease me about that.
FOOD & DRINKS
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
1K+
Followers
761
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy