Due the chip shortage Sony announces the production stop of the α7II, A6400, A6100, ECM-B1M mic and PXW-Z190 camcorder

Sony has announced that it will stop manufacturing some of its older products due to problems with its supply chain as a result of the global chip shortage. Writing on its Japanese website, Sony announced that a lack of semiconductors had led to its decision to cease production on the a7 II, black versions of the a6100, all a6400 cameras, the ECM-B1M shotgun microphone, and the PXW-Z190 camcorder. Customers will have noticed that a lot of camera products have already experienced limited availability or are taking a while to appear on shelves, and while the announcement from Sony will likely take some time before it impacts on availability at major retailers, it is set to compound existing stock shortages. For example, the PXW-Z190 is currently backordered on B&H Photo, as is the ECM-B1M, along with a few purchasing options of the A6100.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO