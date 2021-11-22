ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Due the chip shortage Sony announces the production stop of the α7II, A6400, A6100, ECM-B1M mic and PXW-Z190 camcorder

Sony Japan announced the production halt of some Alpha cameras. As usual blame the worldwide chip shortage for that!. Notice and apology regarding temporary suspension of orders for digital imaging products. Thank you for your continued patronage of Sony products....

protocol.com

The game industry can’t escape the chip shortage

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: The chip shortage hits the game hardware market hard, Xbox turns 20, and proof of vaccination is the new entry requirement for 2022 gaming events. The chip shortage comes for the game industry. Those hoping to...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Yakima Herald Republic

9 Gifts That Will Be Impossible to Find Due to Supply Shortages

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
dallassun.com

Holiday season could see fewer tech products due to chip shortages

Christmas shopping for popular tech gadgets could prove difficult this year due to the chip shortage. Apple's biggest new products -- including certain iPhone 13 models, some newer iPads and AirPods -- are experiencing delays well into December. Some Google Pixel 6 products were indicating January shipment orders, others were...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

The global chip shortage is now impacting DDR5 manufacturing

In brief: If you're currently using a quality DDR4-3200 memory kit, going with DDR5 for your next upgrade won't yield much of a performance improvement despite its significantly higher price. Not only that, finding DDR5 modules in stock will be a struggle in the coming months as manufacturers can't get their hands on some essential components needed to make them.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: The LG C1 Series OLED TV Is the Best Black Friday Deal of 2021 – Save $900 Now

Some of the best discounts you can find on Black Friday? Deals on large, flat-screen TVs. The best Black Friday TV deals are steep discounts on top-rated devices that come with all the latest technology. OLED screens, UHD quality, 4K clarity and smart capabilities are all available on the latest devices from brands like Samsung, Sony and LG. For Black Friday, one of the most popular OLED TVs of the year has been discounted by as much as 28%, and this isn’t a leftover model from 2020. No, we’re talking about a discount on LG’s flagship C1 Series 2021 OLED TV. In...
SHOPPING
wccftech.com

DDR5 Memory Are Out of Stock Everywhere Due To Shortage of PMIC Chips

The latest hardware component to be affected by component shortage seems to be DDR5 memory which is virtually out of stock across all major retailers. DDR5 Memory Is Out of Stock Due To Major Component Shortages. DDR5 memory is one of the biggest features of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Sony: Global Chip Shortage ‘More Serious’ Than Expected

Sony says that the effects of the semiconductor shortage are “more serious than expected” which has forced it to make decisions on what cameras and lenses it can continue to manufacture. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent chip shortage, Sony continued to manufacture and stock what...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

News Black Friday deals on DxO and Topaz software

25% off an additional 15% off with the checkout code “RUMOR” on all TOPAZ products (Click here):. You save up to 50% on all DxO products (Click here):. BHphoto launched their full Black Friday deals (Click here to see the full deals list). And Capture One is offering a 20% discount on annual subscriptions for Black Friday and 50% discount on Styles.
SHOPPING
Fstoppers

Sony Halts Production of a Few Cameras Thanks to the Global Chip Shortage

Sony has announced that it will stop manufacturing some of its older products due to problems with its supply chain as a result of the global chip shortage. Writing on its Japanese website, Sony announced that a lack of semiconductors had led to its decision to cease production on the a7 II, black versions of the a6100, all a6400 cameras, the ECM-B1M shotgun microphone, and the PXW-Z190 camcorder. Customers will have noticed that a lot of camera products have already experienced limited availability or are taking a while to appear on shelves, and while the announcement from Sony will likely take some time before it impacts on availability at major retailers, it is set to compound existing stock shortages. For example, the PXW-Z190 is currently backordered on B&H Photo, as is the ECM-B1M, along with a few purchasing options of the A6100.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Ford and GM announce plans to develop chips amid ongoing semiconductor shortage

The big picture: The ongoing chip shortage has caused so much trouble for the automotive industry that Detroit’s two biggest names have now decided to step into chip development. Although the initial focus is on strengthening ties with existing chipmakers to deal with near-term shortages, Ford looks to eventually improve supply and gain independence with in-house semiconductor development in the future.
BUSINESS
sonyalpharumors.com

Unusual review: 500mm mirror lenses tested on the Sony

The Chinese site Xitek tested a whole bunch of 500mm mirror lenses on the Sony A7R. A couple of image samples can be seen here. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Amazon listed all Sony, Sigma, Zeiss Black Friday deals

Amazon now listed all camera Black Friday deals on this page (Click here). 25% off an additional 15% off with the checkout code “RUMOR” on all TOPAZ products (Click here):. You save up to 50% on all DxO products (Click here).. Capture One is offering a 20% discount on annual...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II review by Lenstip

Sony 70-200mm GM II Lens at BHphoto, Amazon, Adorama. BuyDig. FocusCamera. In Europe at FotoKoch DE, Calumet DE, WexUK, ParkUK. Lenstip tested the new 70-200mm II lens and concluded:. Pros:. solid, shapely, lightweight, and weather-sealed casing,. sensational image quality in the frame centre,. excellent image quality on the edge of...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Firmware update for the SEL24F14GM lens

Get the new firmware update here: sony.co.uk/electronics/support/lenses-e-mount-lenses/sel24f14gm/downloads. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New European Black Friday deals on Sony cameras and lenses!

Today we got a WHOLE BUNCH OF NEW Black Friday deals on those pages at Amazon DE, Amazon UK, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon NL. Save big on Sony camera and lenses at Amazon DE. Save big on the Samyang 12mm f/2.0 FE lens at Amazon DE. Save...
ELECTRONICS

