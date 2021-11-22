ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago

PARIS Chinese clients were unable to travel to Paris for Balenciaga ’s triumphant return to haute couture in July, so the house instead brought its most exclusive creations to Shanghai for a five-day event that kicked off on Friday.

It marks the first time that Balenciaga has staged an event in Mainland China, and also the first time the couture collection has been shown outside of Paris, reflecting the strategic importance of the territory, where Balenciaga has 39 stores and a cult following among fashion-conscious consumers, according to chief executive officer Cédric Charbit.

“It’s a strong signal,” he told WWD in an exclusive interview. “The influence of China is everywhere — aesthetically, economically, culturally and in fashion — so it was important for us to be present in this market with the top of the pyramid in terms of Balenciaga’s offer.”

The brand is riding high after registering a daily record for sales worldwide last Monday for the launch of its Hacker Project , featuring pieces that reinterpret the codes of fellow Kering -owned brand Gucci . The capsule collection was sold in 14 pop-ups in Mainland China, logging strong sales in Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan.

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, neither Charbit nor creative director Demna Gvasalia were able to attend the couture presentation at the Tank Shanghai museum.

“As China isn’t able to travel to Europe, either, I felt it was our duty to bring the Balenciaga 50th couture collection there,” the designer, who has announced he wants to be known by his first name only, said in a statement.

“I’m proud to share with China this very important moment celebrating the culture, craftsmanship and heritage of Balenciaga in an exhibition featuring my first couture collection,” he added.

Charbit noted that with less than 15 years’ presence in the market, Balenciaga is a relative newcomer to China, meaning that its communications have focused mainly on the artistic vision of Demna, who arrived in late 2015.

Now the brand is ready to talk about its 104-year history. The invitation-only museum exhibition included an environment inspired by Balenciaga’s recently restored historic couture salon and atelier at 10 Avenue George V in Paris: think beige drapes, pale carpet and sculptural furniture.

In a dramatic circular showroom space, 18 looks from the collection presented in July were displayed alongside an outfit created exclusively for the event. A further 11 looks could be found in a bespoke dressing suite consisting of a salon for clients to view pieces; a walled-off podium for taking measurements, and a changing area.

“The set design is highly experiential and immersive, very monumental and spectacular, yet also highly intimate,” said Charbit. “The importance of Balenciaga in China is such today that it’s important to view the brand afresh within its global context, encompassing both the contemporary aspect, and also our origins.”

While he declined to disclose figures, the executive indicated the Chinese market is on fire.

“It’s the country that’s seen the strongest growth at Balenciaga since my arrival,” said Charbit, who took over in 2016. “It’s a leading market both in terms of size and revenues, but also from a qualitative perspective. Our community is extremely sophisticated. It’s the country that has the highest share of ready-to-wear.”

Accordingly, Balenciaga chose China to unveil the first store worldwide featuring its new retail concept. The two-story flagship at the IAPM mall in Shanghai, spanning more than 7,500 square feet, carries women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and children’s clothes.

“It’s our biggest store in China,” said Charbit, who praised his local teams for their capacity to execute the most advanced aspects of the brand’s strategy.

“This concept is very interesting because it’s both extremely raw, and at the same time very luxurious,” he said of the store design, which blends raw concrete, exposed ceilings and fluorescent strip lighting with sleek display units and a striking red installation by artist Pia Camil.

“Since Demna and I arrived, I’ve seen Chinese audiences connect instantly to his creative vision. I’ve found it outstanding to see the level of sophistication of the clientele, their connection to the ready-to-wear, and their response to the unconventional and unique side of our creative proposition,” he added. “The performance of Balenciaga in China is dazzling.”

Having increased its store network from seven to 39 in five years, the brand will now focus on honing its presence by optimizing the size and location of its boutiques. With a two-day couture preview, and three days of fittings with one-on-one appointments, the Shanghai event is designed to deepen the brand’s relationship with its top customers.

Charbit said the women’s and men’s haute couture collection, the first since founder Cristóbal Balenciaga retired 53 years ago, immediately resonated with the brand’s clients worldwide.

“We’ve seen extremely strong interest from both men and women of all ages, and quite unexpectedly, both a classic couture clientele but also celebrities and collectors,” he said. “People are interested in our heritage and craftsmanship but also in the fact that this comeback is historic, so anyone who’s interested in fashion and its history understands the importance of this presentation.”

The Balenciaga couture team in Paris trained experts in Shanghai to take clients’ measurements and explain the history of each outfit. “It’s extraordinary what you can pass on remotely. Everything was done by video call,” Charbit said. “The know-how and the capacity to understand each other was quite natural.”

Inside Balenciaga’s Couture Comeback

Everything to Know About Cristóbal Balenciaga

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched Brand on Lyst

WWD

Clickbait Accessories, Social-first Looks Rule Net-a-porter Spring 2022 Buy

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Net-a-porter has updated its buying strategy for the upcoming spring 2022 season and is adapting to the post-lockdown landscape with sexy party wear, platform shoes and plenty of “clickbait” products and collaborations that have gone viral on Instagram. Lea Cranfield, Net’s chief buying and merchandising officer, identified social media-driven trends and products as a key pillar in her new strategy. The retailer is starting to take a particularly close look at viral runway moments during the last fashion month — which can translate to instant sales.More from WWDLoewe RTW Spring 2022Loewe Men's Spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Britain’s Theo Fennell Wants to Keep His Brand Small, and Beautiful

Click here to read the full article. Theo Fennell isn’t in a hurry. After regaining full control of his namesake brand in June, he is focusing on bespoke works and prioritizing his close-knit group of loyal clients. In an interview, Fennell said he wants to stop compromising, and doing the big, commercial collections that previous investors were always asking for.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History “We’ve always been much happier doing very small, one-offs and very complicated and crafted work,” said the designer, 69, in a Zoom call. “I think...
BUSINESS
WWD

How Messika Weathered the Pandemic Without Global E-commerce

Click here to read the full article. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, diamond specialist Messika was going from strength to strength. “The first two months of 2020 had crazy figures, like a 70-percent growth in sales and just weeks before lockdown, we were offered a gem of a boutique in Saint-Tropez, the kind of spot that wouldn’t be there the next morning,” remembered chief executive officer Jean-Baptiste Sassine on a Zoom call.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History It was shaping up to be a stellar year for the...
RETAIL
WWD

First Look at the Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The fashion community is no stranger to Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama — he gained the industry’s attention by collaborating with Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones for the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection. To further expand his fashion credentials, the famed artist, known for his bionic sexy robots, on Tuesday revealed the full lineup of his highly anticipated collaboration with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning. Sorayama teased the collaboration back in September, leaving many wondering what the new “sexy robot” sneaker or apparel might look like.More from WWDRarified GemstonesSwarovski Continues Reboot With Creators Lab...
BUSINESS
WWD

Two Sisters at the Helm: Historic Jeweler Villa Milano Relaunched

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Carrying on their shoulders the weight of five generations of family heritage must not be an easy task for sisters Francesca and Alice Villa, who helm the historic Milanese jeweler Villa Milano. The two sisters, daughters of the late jeweler Marco Villa, are leading the firm into a new phase of growth, opening up to the needs of younger and more dynamic consumers.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Monogram From Sea Couture Fall 202144 Label Group Men's Spring 2022 A graduate of the Italian Gemological Institute, Francesca, now in her early 30s, joined the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Prabal Gurung Talks Fashion, Inclusivity and Patriotism

Click here to read the full article. To outsiders, Prabal Gurung’s career might look like the quintessential American dream story. But the designer opened up Monday night about the great intention that has gone into it. During a Q&A with Fern Mallis at the 92Y, Gurung detailed his upbringing in Nepal and the decision to give fashion a go — studying in India and then in New York City. An activist on and off the runway, Gurung emphasized multiple times the need to give visibility to the unseen. “All of us, in some way or the other, know how it feels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — “I would say that the main surprise in 2021 post-COVID-19 has been the incredible turnaround in the American market, which is probably the one that has grown the most,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive officer of Bulgari. The U.S. market offers even more untapped potential for the Rome-based jewelry brand, believes Babin — hence the company’s recent investments and additional ones earmarked for the near future in the region.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyInside the Clash de Cartier Party in ParisTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With...
BUSINESS
WWD

Mexico Reimagines the Trade Show by Adding Artisans, Removing Cultural Appropriation

Click here to read the full article. Designer, meet artisan: your key connection for ensuring cultural appreciation isn’t really cultural appropriation in a thinly veiled mask. That was the main mission at Original last week, the first of what will become an annual event in Mexico that reimagines the trade show, where artisans, not sales reps, come to promote their creations and designers don’t just place orders — they engage in collaborations.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Held at the Complejo Cultural Los Pinos cultural center in Mexico City from Nov. 18 to 21,...
WORLD
WWD

