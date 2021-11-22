ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton Expands the Star Blossom Collection

By Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
Louis Vuitton is adding white gold and diamonds to its Star Blossom Collection.

Launched in 2018, the Star Blossom jewelry capsule features the Iconic Monogram Flower — originally designed by Georges Vuitton in 1896 — in a six-piece lineup, including pendants, ear studs, bracelets, and rings meant to be layered together or worn alone.

A quatrefoil, the most famous of the house’s monogram flowers, is meant to underscore the confident femininity of the women who wear Star Blossom jewelry, according to the brand.

The construction of the Monogram Flower creates a harmony between the stones and the precious metal, the French house says. At the heart of each motif is a nail fashioned out of white gold, evoking the brand’s trunk-making heritage.

