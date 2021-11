SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — A lane was shut down on the northbound Edens Expressway near Old Orchard Road late Friday after a crash that left one person injured. Illinois State Police said they were called at 5:35 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash at the site. One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, state police said. The third northbound lane of the Edens near Old Orchard Road was closed for investigation. Further information was not available.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO