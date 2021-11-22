City of Waukesha, Wisconsin , says at least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Witness to Wisconsin parade incident: “Pom-poms, shoes, and hot chocolate spilled everywhere”Amy ChristieWisconsin State
The SUV in Wisconsin, US that killed 5 peopleTESLASHUBWisconsin State
The City of Milwaukee will become the home to the tallest mass timber structure in the world by 2022Joe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin students sing to teacher outside hospital: “These kids and their teacher loved each other”Amy ChristieWisconsin State
Zoom Weddings: A Pandemic Blessing for Some CouplesPaul SmithMilwaukee, WI
Related
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of Twitter, a company he co-founded in 2006. Former Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal was appointed CEO, effective immediately after Dorsey's announcement.Nov. 29, 2021.
Trump's former defense secretary sues Defense Department over book redactions
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has sued the Defense Department over redactions made to his upcoming book which includes details of his time working under Trump.
Jury picked for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury was selected Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell’s...
ABC News
Matthew McConaughey announces he's not running for Texas governor
Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omicron variant: Here’s what officials know
The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations. Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe...
CBS News
Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off-White founder, dies of cancer at 41
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private fight with cancer, both companies announced Sunday. Abloh was 41. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with...
WHO warns omicron poses 'very high' global risk as variant spreads
LONDON — The global risk of the new omicron variant is “very high,” the World Health Organization said Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant, sparking worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead. In response to the spike in cases, an increasing number of nations are...
Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87
Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died at the age of 87. The PGA Tour announced Elder’s death, which was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it confirmed Elder’s death with his family.
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court to hear landmark abortion case this week
The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
newsnationnow.com
Here is where the COVID-19 omicron variant has spread
(NewsNation Now) — Confirmed or suspected cases of the new omicron variant have been reported in several countries just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. Scientists in several places — from Hong Kong to Europe to North America — have confirmed its presence. Here is an...
ABC News
462K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT
Straightforward news, context and analysis.https://abcnews.go.com
Comments / 0