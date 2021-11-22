ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

City of Waukesha, Wisconsin , says at least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade.

