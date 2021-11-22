ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers 6 points-Austin Ekeler beats Steelers D

By Jeff Hathhorn
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Holding a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Chargers needed a comeback to beat the Steelers 41-37 Sunday night. Here are some key points to the game.

Ekeler > 1 st round picks

Chargers tailback Austin Ekeler went undrafted out of Western State.  One of the stars of the game Sunday with four scores, Ekeler beat three first round picks for touchdowns.

Ekeler got a step on linebacker Devin Bush (10 th overall pick 2019) for a 10-yard touchdown reception.  On his second touchdown reception, he ran through the tackle of safety Terrell Edmunds (28 th overall pick in 2018) and linebacker Taco Charlton (28 th overall pick in 2017).

His final touchdown, Ekeler ran past Cam Heyward (31st overall pick 2011) as he was double-teamed a play after running 40 yards to catch Justin Herbert.

Series of 18

Chargers scored on their second drive of the game taking six minutes and 54 seconds.  It was a series of 18-yard plays.  A pair of them were scrambles by QB Justin Herbert and then a pass from Herbert to Keenan Allen who made a solid catch on the sidelines.

To carry that number out further, the Steelers used 18 different defensive players on the opening series.

Opening Drives

Ben Roethlisberger completed four of his first five passes, helped out by a bobbled dropped interception.  Roethlisberger missed his last two and the Steelers had to settle for a 36-yard field goal that took 6:27 off the clock.

Chargers would also score on its opening drive, LA’s for a touchdown, Ekeler went untouched on a six-yard run.  The Chargers drive was 12 plays and took 6:20 off the clock.

It was the first time since 2014 that a NFL game started with four consecutive 12-play drives.

Standings

A week ago playing Detroit to get into first place in the AFC North.  Here are the updated division standings

Baltimore     7-3
Cincinnati    6-4
Steelers        5-4-1
Cleveland     6-5

Steelers are a half game out of a Wild Card spot trailing the Bengals, Chargers and Bills—all 6-4. The Browns and Colts are 6-5. The Raiders and Broncos are 5-5.

"It's a big loss," Roethlisberger said. "There is still some time left. We are going to have to get it figured out and play our best football down the home stretch. That's what it's all about, when can you play your best football. We got a few games left, a lot of division games left."

More Injuries

Making his first career start at guard for the injured Kevin Dotson, JC Hassenauer left early in the game with a pec injury, replaced by Joe Haeg.  Running back Najee Harris took a high hit midway through the fourth quarter on a cheap elbow to the head from former West Virginia linebacker Kyzir White. Harris was able to return after going through concussion protocol.  Eric Ebron left late with a knee injury.

Missing Mac

Tailback Anthony McFarland missed the first couple of games due to injury, but after making his debut against the Browns.  A healthy McFarland hasn’t dressed for a game since.  The second-year runner from Maryland had one carry for one yard in that Cleveland game.

Up Next

Steelers go to Cincinnati for a 1p kick.  Bengals won the first game 24-10 at Heinz Field and coming off a 32-13 win at the Raiders Sunday.

