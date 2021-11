British Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19, amid reports members of the crew were made to isolate for three weeks at a quarantine centre built from shipping containers.The city has one of the strictest quarantine policies in the world, with those arriving from abroad having to serve up to 21 days in government-designated hotels. The airline said a member of staff tested positive on arrival in the region after first testing negative before departure.BA said: "We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong while we...

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 HOURS AGO