ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The challenge of finding what soothes the pain

By CHUCK NORRIS
Bryan College Station Eagle
 7 days ago

In the journal JAMA Network Open, research on the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19 shows that at least 50% of COVID-19 survivors experience numerous physical and psychological health issues lasting six months or more after their initial recovery. According to The Washington Post, while the adverse health effects vary from person...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

A wearable that soothes, heals at home

A mild pins-and-needles sensation encircled my forearm as the Healables sleeve was activated from Moshe Lebowitz’s smartphone. The intensity can be dialed up or down with the flick of a finger. I was in the Jerusalem office of Healables, a startup developing home-based “electroceutical” treatment of pain and inflammation. The...
ELECTRONICS
The Cross Timbers Gazette

What clients are saying about Advanced Pain Institute of Texas and living a pain-free life

When it comes to helping people live a pain-free life from head to toe, no one does it better and with more compassion than Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville. Led by Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas sets the North Texas standard for innovative pain management therapies and treatments. They strive to reach the root cause of a person’s discomfort and gives them a chance to lead the active lifestyle they deserve. But don’t just take their word for it. Countless patients sing their praises every day.
LEWISVILLE, TX
psychologytoday.com

Finding a Path to Freedom from Emotional Pain

Trauma in early life can lead to recurrent and painful patterns. Practices from Buddhist and Western psychology can help a person cope with long-standing, recurrent, painful patterns of hurt. Mindfulness rooted in effortless awareness can lead to freedom from recurrent painful patterns. Personal hang-ups and over-reactions can occasionally throw us...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Pain Stimulus#Referred Pain#Knee Pain#Chest Pain#Jama Network Open#The Washington Post#Americans#Dav
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
asapland.com

What Are The Causes of Left-Hand Pain?

The following conditions may cause left-hand pain:. Arthritis in the left hand (rheumatoid arthritis). The most common form of persistent left-hand pain is rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, which causes your body’s immune system to attack its cells and tissues. This causes inflammation throughout the body, including...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

4 Worst Habits for Your Brain

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– It is well-known that a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle is not only bad for your body, but also your brain. But there are some lesser-known things that could be wrecking your brain, too.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Jillian Enright

Rejection Is More Painful With ADHD

ADHD & Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria: What the current research tells us (or doesn’t) about RSD. Written by Jillian Enright, CYW, BA Psych. Why are some people with ADHD so sensitive? We’re extra.
pghcitypaper.com

CBD and Anxiety

While there’s no magic bullet to banish anxiety for good, managing anxiety symptoms is a commonly stated reason why people take cannabis — medical or otherwise — with CBD showing particular promise in preliminary studies. Right now, it’s estimated 264 million people worldwide have some kind of anxiety disorder, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
psychologytoday.com

5 Questions to Help Soothe Your Anxious Mind

People with anxiety ask themselves the same questions repeatedly. Asking oneself different questions than usual can shake up one's thinking and break the stranglehold of anxiety. A helpful question to ask oneself to manage anxiety is, "When have I coped well with a problem I hadn't anticipated?" Trying to get...
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

What I learned about medicine in the House of Pain

Recently, I finished reading a book about Dr. D.S. “Doc” Ping titled The Legend of Doc Ping. Doc, a former United States Marine and Vietnam veteran, mentored me for a near-decade from my adolescence through early adulthood. As I was reading this book, I could not help but reflect on my time training with him, and the lessons I learned from “Ping’s Dojo,” especially as they pertain to my journey in medicine.
NFL
asapland.com

What are The Causes of Middle Head Pain?

Middle head pain can be a result of many reasons. In the medical field, they are referred to as ‘craniocervical pathology.’. Cranial cervical myelopathy (CCM) is a condition that occurs due to abnormal development in the brain and spinal cord. This condition results from compression on the spinal cord at the neck region during birth or later on during life. It also results from tumors and infections that interfere with normal nerve function in this region.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy