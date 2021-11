Manufacturers: 上海恒豪 E-grow, 大古水泥, 青山控股. Immersive experience: primitive romantic space VS. bustling urban environment. The I Do artist store in Wuhan, China blends uniquely spatial and sculptural elements to create a highly expressive, embracing, and inspiring experience. The featured work of the collaboration between AntiStatics Architecture and renowned artist Yue Min Jun is specifically “the peaceful elephant,” symbolic within Chinese and Asian culture as a representation of “a peaceful world and mature grain in society.” Within the space, a smooth and fluid cave-like space is carved out of the interiors wrapping the visitors in a continuously fluid environment and drawing people through the floor plan. The detailing of the displays embedded within the walls and freestanding throughout the space suggest massive geologic formations emerging from the erosive spatial constructs of the interior. As a whole, the geometries present a diverse yet synergistic unity of form.

