Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

New York Post

Taylor Swift gives middle finger to ‘decimated’ Jake Gyllenhaal in video, fans say

I bet you Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, at least that’s what fans are thinking. Since the infamous red knit scarf appeared in “I Bet You Think About Me,” it’s hinted that her latest breakup ballad is about her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have never given Swift back her neckwear after the couple broke up in 2010.
THEATER & DANCE
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
State
New York State
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Drake
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Why Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Split? Inside Their Low-Key Relationship Before Reported Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split. It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is a 1970s Dream in the Most Dramatic Fringe Dress at Gucci Love Parade

Miley Cyrus looked straight out of the 1970s as she arrived at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The “Plastic Hearts” singer and house ambassador attended the special presentation on Tuesday night in glittering fashion, modeling a high-neck blue fringe gown from the brand. The design featured a metallic appeal set atop a purple base with a contrasting white-feathered drop waist for full effect. Cyrus’ choice of accessories and hair style added to the retro-chic appeal of the look as well. On her feet, the Disney Channel alumna tapped Gucci once more with her choice of metallic heels. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Bryan Adams Test Positive for Covid for Second Time This Month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Milan ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed. This marks the second time the singer has caught the virus in the past month. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) Adams previously tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a performance at the Rock...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

