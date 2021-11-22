ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, the latest step to restart international travel and support its economy. The rules were relaxed in recent weeks to...

whtc.com

EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

UK expects to receive COVID booster advice imminently, says health minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on whether the government can broaden a booster jab programme to try to tackle the emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant. “The other thing that still remains hugely important, but I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Spread of Omicron variant forces nations to rethink plans for global travel

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has brought new cases in Australia, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, prompting nations to reconsider plans for international travel as they scramble to avert an outbreak. News of the variant triggered alarm and a sell-off last week in...
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

COVID Omicron Variant: Everything You Need To Know Right Now

Uncertainty, uncertainty, uncertainty — that’s the message infectious disease specialists are spreading about the new variant named omicron that was recently identified in South Africa. The World Health Organization designated omicron as a variant of concern on Friday and followed up Monday with a risk assessment stating that a high...
WORLD
AFP

G7 urges 'urgent action' on Omicron, as WHO warns on new variant

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the highly transmissible new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading across the world as the WHO warned of potentially "severe" consequences. "The global community is faced with the threat of a new, at a first evaluation, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, which requires urgent action," ministers said following the emergency G7 talks called by chair Britain.
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

U.S. does not impose new Omicron testing for passengers from southern Africa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. health officials have not imposed any new screening or tracing requirements in response to the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant that prompted the Biden administration to restrict travel from southern Africa. Starting Monday, the United States will bar most foreign travelers from South Africa and seven...
WORLD
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
whtc.com

Parts of northern China tighten curbs on new COVID-19 flare-ups

BEIJING (Reuters) – A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China have forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents’ movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks. China reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Ireland examining more than 10 suspected Omicron cases

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland is studying more than 10 suspected cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant after initial tests showed they had a trait distinguishing it from the dominant Delta variant, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Monday. Unlike Delta, which has dominated infections worldwide this year, Omicron has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

