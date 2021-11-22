ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Too many mistakes spell end of Titans' win streak

By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — The end of the Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers QB Justin Herbert speaks out on rough loss to Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers took one on the chin Sunday, losing to the Denver Broncos 28-13 in Mile High Stadium. The Chargers played sloppy football, struggling for consistency offensively and failing to stop the ground game once again defensively. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert addressed the media after the loss.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama called for garbage roughing the passer penalty on Dallas Turner

Alabama was called for a garbage roughing the passer penalty late in their Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn was leading 10-3 and had a 3rd-and-7 at midfield with under seven minutes left in the game. Tigers quarterback TJ Finley threw an interception, but he was bailed out after a penalty was called on Dallas Turner for roughing the quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Experience in close games helps Titans extend win streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans would prefer easier wins that don't come down to a final stand at the goal line or scratching out a victory in overtime. They also don't flinch in such situations. They're scrappy and tested, used to big moments late in games because they've been in more of them than any other NFL team with coach Mike Vrabel.
NFL
WTVF

Titans Team Report: Can the team continue its winning streak?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jon Burton and Buck Reising discuss the Titans six-game winning streak and what that means for the future. Check out the Titans Team Report sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors in the video player above.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Titans have lots to clean up after ugly end to win streak

The Tennessee Titans' six-game winning streak is over. The resilience, determination and fight shown through that stretch keeps them a contender even after a sloppy loss. The Titans (8-3) have lots to clean up after a season-high five turnovers, four off interceptions by Ryan Tannehill, in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox8live.com

Pelicans 9-game losing streak ends with win over Memphis

Sports betting at Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah's Casino is ready for the green light. Gayle Benson says ‘there is no way’ Pelicans will be sold. Zion: "It was very disappointing not to be a part of the play-in tournament" Updated: May. 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM UTC.
NBA
yourconroenews.com

Texans snap 8-game skid, end Titans' 6-game streak 22-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Culley relished a big win a couple of hours from his Tennessee hometown with his brother and sister watching. Just not enough for the first-year Texans coach to hand out game balls. “We ain’t won enough ballgames to get any game balls," said Culley, a...
NFL
FanSided

Game Report: Warriors win streak ends at hands of the Hornets

Following an eight-game homestand in which they built a seven game win streak, the Warriors offense was inefficient and lacked potency down the stretch of the fourth quarter. It was a close game throughout the entire contest, a three-point Hornet lead at the end of the first reduced to a tie ball game at the main interval.
NBA
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights report: Winning streak ends at 3

3. Knights goalie Robin Lehner — Despite his personal four-game winning streak ending, he prevented Carolina from turning the game into a blowout early and stopped all 19 shots he saw in the second period. Lehner fell to 0-6 vs. the Hurricanes in his career. 2. Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta...
NHL
Houston Chronicle

Texans stun Titans, end eight-game losing streak thanks to 5 turnovers

The numbers certainly didn’t lend themselves to a Texans victory Sunday. An eight-losing streak and on the road against the team with the AFC’s best record. Being outgained by more than a 2-to-1 margin in total yardage. However, turnovers proved to be the great equalizer, with the Texans forcing five...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Kirk Cousins Moment

The Minnesota Vikings star quarterback had one of the most-embarrassing moments of the season on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota, trailing San Francisco late on Sunday, had to call a timeout when Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman on a fourth down play. Seriously. Welp. It’s been a pretty tough...
NFL
commonwealthtimes.org

Women’s volleyball ends season on winning streak

Last season, the VCU women’s volleyball squad ended their season with a record of 13 wins and only five losses. The Rams also garnered an Atlantic-10 record of seven wins and two losses, reaching the Atlantic-10 championship. This season, the Rams have repeated the success from last year. On Saturday,...
VOLLEYBALL
thednvr.com

3 takeaways: Colorado State rallies admirably but falls to Hawaii after too many early mistakes

DENVER — Colorado State football received the complete island experience on Saturday night. After going down 26 points in the second half and looking completely dead in the water, CSU came storming back with 28 in the fourth quarter and nearly found a way to pull off an insane victory. Unfortunately, after putting themselves in such a massive hole, the…
COLORADO STATE
Times Daily

Alabama's Robinson could miss SEC title game

Alabama tailback Brian Robinson Jr. has a pulled muscle that makes his status for the Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia uncertain. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy