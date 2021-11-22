ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Obesity rates spike among kids during the pandemic

By Shawndrea Thomas
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BOfK_0d3dTczi00

It’s a national trend that’s affecting 1 in 6 kids every day in the United States. Obesity during the pandemic is an issue that pediatricians are seeing especially with a major jump in weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC recently released an alarming report about obesity rates among children. KGUN 9 spoke to Dr. Helene Felman at Banner University Medical Center about the trends she’s seeing at her office.

"When I’m seeing patients, many patients went up significantly in their weight,” Felman said

According to experts, obesity numbers have been on the rise for years, but there has been an accelerated weight gain during the pandemic. CDC numbers show that 22% of children were obese in 2020 compared to 19% in 2019.

“Rates of increase for body mass index or obesity doubled during the pandemic,” Felman said.

On average, kids of a healthy weight gained about 5lbs, while moderately obese kids put on an extra 12lbs and for severely obese kids the number was 14lbs. Researchers looked at over 432,000 medical records of participants between 2 and 19-years-old. In some cases, entire families were affected.

"It's worse the older you get, if you are obese, you tend to have more severe disease if you have COVID," Felman said.

The study also says disrupted routines, stress and low physical activity were the main factors of the weight gain. However, the news might be looking good for families in Arizona.

"We’re seeing more activity in kids and their weights have been trending down. We don’t have the research yet to prove that, but I suspect that’s what we’re going to see when next year's study comes out,” Felman said.

Dr. Felman says the best thing that parents can do right now to fight the battle of the bulge is to avoid processed and fast food. Meanwhile, the CDC recommends at least one hour of exercise daily for kids between 6 and 17-years-old, it can be one of the keys to success.

"Try to get as many fresh fruits and vegetables in their diet as possible. We have the best weather this time of year and that is not the case in other parts of the country. Take advantage of getting outside or going for a walk,” Felman said.

CDC LINK:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7037a3.htm?s_cid=mm7037a3_w

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Most Adults Are Unaware of This Drug’s Blood Pressure Danger

Just 29% of U.S. adults are aware that taking over-the-counter pain relievers can raise their blood pressure, a survey commissioned by the American Heart Association has found. To makes matters worse, just 53% of those diagnosed with high blood pressure check with their doctor before taking this type of medicine.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Obesity Rates Soar in Early Adulthood in the US

Obesity rates among "emerging adults" aged 18-25 have soared in the United States in recent decades with the mean body mass index (BMI) for these young adults now in the overweight category, according to research highlighting troubling trends in an often-overlooked age group. While similar patterns have been observed in...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
mynews13.com

Doctor urges changes in lifestyle, diet to curb rising obesity rates

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up many of our daily routines, from what we eat to if and when we exercise, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity rates nationwide are rising dramatically. What You Need To Know. Obesity rates have increased...
FITNESS
WKYT 27

Kentucky ranks in top 5 nationally in separate obesity rates

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In a recent report, Kentucky ranked fifth nationally for overall obesity rates. It was number one, though, in high school obesity rates. Some professionals said the Commonwealth has always struggled with obesity rates. Their reasoning was that obesity tends to be more prevalent in poverty-stricken areas. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Cdc#Obese#Weight Gain#Pandemic#Covid
Best Life

Drinking This Many Cups of Tea Daily Slashes Dementia Risk, New Study Says

Nearly five million U.S. adults over the age of 65 had some type of dementia in 2014, and this number is only increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency estimates that nearly 14 million older adults will develop brain impairment by 2060. It's also recently become one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., as the rate of deaths linked to dementia has more than doubled since 2000. But despite the increase in cases and deaths, dementia is not a normal part of aging. In fact, research has found that there are several things you could do earlier in life that can either increase or reduce your risk of developing dementia. Tea drinkers are likely already on track to avoiding this disease, according to a new study that concluded daily consumption of this beverage could slash your dementia risk. Read on to find out how many cups of tea you need to drink a day to make a significant difference to your brain health.
FOOD & DRINKS
Miami Herald

During the pandemic, body mass index of kids doubled. That’s a red flag for diabetes

Alejandra Guermes knew exactly what to do when the eldest of her two daughters “was chugging water like no tomorrow.”. The nurse practitioner used a finger stick test and was shocked to discover the child’s blood glucose at 300, more than twice the normal range. At the emergency room in Nicklaus Children’s Hospital later that night, doctors confirmed her fears.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CreditCards.com

Tips for holiday travel during the pandemic

Holiday travel is on the books again for many this year. If you’re planning to get out of town, or even out of the country, you’ll want to be organized, safe and extra patient. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

Obesity among children soars after lockdown

Officials have noted a significant rise in England. Obesity levels among younger children rose significantly after lockdown, figures suggest. Data from NHS Digital show that almost one in seven children start primary school obese. And more than a quarter are obese by the time they finish primary school. Figures from...
HEALTH
henryford.com

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Childhood Obesity

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of childhood obesity has increased from 19% to 22%, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The study showed that obesity in children ages 6 to 11 increased the most. “During the height of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Suicides fall during pandemic

While suicide levels in the USA fell during the first year of the pandemic, Australian researchers warn the lower suicide rate now faces the challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 health and socio-economic gap in society. Echoing similar trends during the great Spanish Flu pandemic (1918-1920), provisional National Center for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kids’ firearms injuries spiked in pandemic’s first 6 months, study shows

Hospital visits by children injured by firearms rose by nearly 40% during 2020, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics. The soaring numbers coincided with record increases in gun sales during the pandemic, the researchers said. The firearm-related visits by children from birth to 18 rose significantly compared...
KIDS
10TV

Ohio hospital reports increase in kids’ mental health symptoms during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to an increase in kids experiencing mental health conditions. During a briefing held by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dayton Children's Hospital Chief of Psychology Mary Beth DeWitt discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on children's mental health in the Dayton area.
OHIO STATE
Turnto10.com

Suicide attempts soar among adolescents during pandemic

Suicide attempts soared among adolescents during the pandemic. "During the pandemic, I was on online learning and I was really starting to go downhill," said 14-year-old Ada Sobota-Walden. "Ada went from an A plus student to somebody who by the end of last year was barely able to get through...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of lockdown stress and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among university students in Germany

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of universities in Germany. In a longitudinal design, we compared mental health (depression, anxiety, somatic complaints) of university students in Germany before (June to August 2019) and in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (June 2020) and determined the impact of pandemic-related stress and loneliness on students' mental health in self-report online surveys. We investigated 443 participants (mean age 22.8Â years), among them 77% female, and 10.4% medical students. A small increase of depression mean scores was observed (F(1,420)"‰="‰5.21; p"‰="‰.023), anxiety and somatic complaints have not significantly changed. There was a medium increase in loneliness from pre-pandemic scores to the pandemic situation (F(1,423)"‰="‰30.56; p"‰<"‰.001). Analyzed with regression analyses, current loneliness and pre-pandemic distress represented the strongest associations with mental health during the pandemic. Additionally, health-related concerns during the pandemic were associated with symptoms of depression [b"‰="‰0.21; 95%CI(0.08; 0.34); t"‰="‰3.12; p"‰="‰.002], anxiety [b"‰="‰0.07; 95%CI(0.01; 0.12); t"‰="‰2.50; p"‰="‰.013], somatic complaints [b"‰="‰0.33; 95%CI(0.18; 0.47); t"‰="‰4.49; p"‰<"‰.001], and loneliness [b"‰="‰0.10; 95%CI(0.03; 0.17); t"‰="‰2.74; p"‰="‰.006]. Social stress due to the pandemic situation was associated with loneliness [b"‰="‰0.38; 95%CI(0.32; 0.45); t"‰="‰11.75; p"‰<"‰.001]. The results imply that university students represent a risk group for psychosocial long-term ramifications of the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy