(INDIANAPOLIS) – You’re already getting a state tax rebate next year. It might be followed by a tax cut. Indiana overshot its budget projections last fiscal year by so much that the state’s automatic tax rebate law kicked in, for just the second time in its 10-year history. The Department of Revenue is still calculating how much you’ll get back. Four months into the new fiscal year, the state’s already a half-billion dollars ahead again. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) says if the state takes in that much money, it’s too much of a temptation to spend it. He says he’d rather put that money back in Hoosiers’ pockets.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO