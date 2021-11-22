ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Better Government Association and McCormick Foundation Form the Illinois Solutions Partnership

By BGA
Better Government Association
Better Government Association
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Better Government Association and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation today announced the formation of the Illinois Solutions Partnership. The ambitious new collaboration builds on their complementary missions in an effort to address the state’s urgent challenges through investigative and enterprise reporting and solutions-focused journalism. The Illinois Solutions Partnership...

www.bettergov.org

ABOUT

The Better Government Association is Illinois’ only non-partisan, full-service watchdog organization. We’re shining a light on government in Illinois and holding public officials accountable.

 https://www.bettergov.org/

