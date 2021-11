It could be a lean holiday season for some retailers, as New Yorkers are planning to shop and spend less this year, according to a newly released Siena College poll. Pollsters found that approximately 43 percent of New Yorkers plan to spend similarly as last year, while 37 percent said they will spend less, and only 17 percent are planning to open up their wallets this year more than they did last holiday season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO