ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — When the Minnesota Wild warmed up on the ice Friday, they traded their green for something blue: a special jersey to celebrate Minnesota’s Indigenous communities. The gear was designed in honor of National American Heritage Day. The reimagined logo includes four tipis along the Mississippi River to represent Dakota homesteads on the shoreline, and they are adorned with Mni Sota Makoce, Minnesota’s name in Dakota language meaning “the land where the waters reflect the skies.” “My ancestors would’ve never imagined this so to see these things and know what they represent for me and my people –...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO