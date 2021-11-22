ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Ridesharing may help reduce alcohol-impaired crashes

By Journal of Studies on Alcohol, Drugs
Cover picture for the articleMore rideshare trips mean fewer alcohol-involved accidents, according to a new study in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. The finding adds to a growing body of work suggesting that ridesharing may take the place of drunk driving. Researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health...

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

New Jersey [US], November 22 (ANI): According to a new study, ridesharing trips might be able to reduce the number of alcohol-based accidents. This research has been published in the 'Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs'. Researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and colleagues studied statistics...
