Car flipped over and on fire near 4th Ave and 16th St

By Luis Lopez
 7 days ago
Flames could be seen coming from the car as it was completely upside down 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez and Arlette Yousif report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department responded to the scene of a car flipped on its side near 4th Avenue and 16th Street.

The scene was located right next to a Starbucks. Different popping sounds could be heard from the car as the fire continued.

We have reached out to YFD regarding the incident and are currently waiting for official comment.

As of 10:49 p.m. Sunday, Nov 21, there are no additional details.

