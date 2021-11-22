ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

SPOTTED: Huge crowd at the Schenectady Holiday Parade

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 7 days ago
SCHENECTADY — After being cancelled last year because of COVID-19, crowds flocked to the State Street  to watch this year’s Holiday Parade.

The theme was “superheroes” and there were floats and other nods to the caped kind of super hero and then there were dancers dressed as those not known for their capes: the first responders, doctors and nurses who took the lead in getting us through the worst of the pandemic.

There were also, of course, high school marching bands, other floats and a huge contingent of fire and police departments from Albany and Schenectady counties.

The parade, led by the Schenectady Fire Department, kicked off at the Schenectady Community College and marched up state street past a reviewing stand near Proctors to Lafayette Street.

