The New England Patriots earned a crucial win Sunday as the NFL playoff races begin to heat up in the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 45-7 in their Week 10 game at Gillette Stadium. Not only does the victory preserve the Patriots' position among the wild card playoff spots in the AFC, it gives them an important head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Browns if these teams end the regular season with identical records. New England now owns head-to-head tiebreakers over both the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO