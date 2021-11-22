ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Historic Preservation Commission

southoldtownny.gov
 7 days ago

Historic Preservation Commission Meeting on November 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM - This meeting will be held “IN PERSON” in...

www.southoldtownny.gov

kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Statewide Historic Preservation Plan Workshop

2022-2032 Texas Statewide Historic Preservation Plan. The Texas Historical Commission & Center City of Amarillo is inviting residents to the 2022-2032 Texas Statewide Historic Preservation Plan Workshop. The events will discuss What are the most pressing issues facing our efforts to save Texas history and historic places? How does historic...
TEXAS STATE
yourvalley.net

Help sought to update Mesa historic-preservation guidelines

Mesa residents have several opportunities in the next few months to provide input on changes to design guidelines and text amendments to the city code relating to historic preservation. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to...
MESA, AZ
zip06.com

Clinton Historic District Commission Launches Restoration recognition Program

The shop at 109 East Main Street is the first property recognized through the Clinton Historic District Commission Historic Restoration Recognition Program. (Photo by Rich Geer) Clinton’s Historic District Commission (HDC) is launching a Historic Restoration Recognition Program through which early American Clinton properties that have deteriorated, or had inappropriate...
CLINTON, CT
WIS-TV

Richland County nonprofits seeking to preserve historic places able to apply for new grant opportunities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nonprofits in Richland County with goals to preserve historic places will soon be able to apply for new grant opportunities worth thousands of dollars. The Richland County Conservation Commission opens its application process for Historic Preservation and Community Conservation grants Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Historic Preservation...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
#Zoom
thegazette.com

Group works to preserve historic Sharon High School in Johnson County

A 19th century schoolhouse in rural Johnson County was named as one of the most endangered properties in the state last year, a designation given for historical sites that are at risk without preservation efforts. The former Sharon High School, built in 1899 in the unincorporated community of Sharon Center,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
townofblackmountain.org

Greenways Commission

The Black Mountain Greenways Commission will meet for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room of Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required. La reunión está abierta al público. Se requieren máscaras. A zoom link is available...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
southoldtownny.gov

Town Board Regular Meeting

7:00 PM - Public Hearing on Local Law on Chapter 280 Various Use Regulations. Due to the expiration of the New York State Governor’s Executive Orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in-person access to the Public will now be permitted. The meeting will still be accessible via Zoom and streamed live on the Town’s website. The meeting can be viewed live by going to the Town’s website at www.southoldtownny.gov home page. Click on the “Government” tab, once the drop down menu appears, under “Town Supervisor/Town Board”, click on “Southold Town Board Minutes and Agendas” which takes the user to the Town of Southold Meeting Portal page. Once on the Meeting Portal page, click on November 30, 2021 7:00 PM” and then click on “Video”. A recording of the meeting will also air on Channel 22 and will be posted on the Town’s website.
POLITICS
zip06.com

Mays Receive Old Saybrook Historical Society Annual Preservation Award

Jessica May (right) accepts the Old Saybrook Historical Society (OSHS) Achievement in Historical Preservation Award award from OSHS Vice-President Wayne Harms (left) accompanied by First Selectman Carl Fortuna. (Photo courtesy of Lamar LeMonte) The sixth annual Old Saybrook Historical Society’s Achievement in Historical Preservation Award was presented to Jessica and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
pocahontastimes.com

Preserving Pocahontas

Cal Price, Editor of The Pocahontas Times, is second from the left in this photo of a hunting party near Marlinton. (Courtesy of Janie Sharp, ID: PHP001489) Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org. If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county...
MARLINTON, WV
investatlanta.com

Preserving Grove Park Affordability

With a $1 million grant approved by the Invest Atlanta Board, the Grove Park Foundation is helping to preserve and deepen affordability in the Grove Park neighborhood. The Grove Park Foundation is implementing its neighborhood housing strategy through a phased approach of acquiring and rehabilitating homes in the Grove Park neighborhood. Over a three-year period, the foundation aims to acquire and rehabilitate properties near the Westside Reservoir Park to ensure long-term, permanent affordability.
ATLANTA, GA
Great Bend Tribune

PRESERVING THE PAST: McCaffery joins Barton County Historical Society staff

History has been a lifelong passion for retired Barton Community College instructor Linda McCaffery. Now retired from teaching, she’s bringing that passion to the Barton County Historical Society. After 36 years of teaching history and anthropology, the museum brought McCaffery on recently to help sort through the backlog of museum...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
southoldtownny.gov

Town Board Work Session

9:00 AM. - Work Session. 7:00 PM - Public Hearing on Local Law on Chapter 280 Various Use Regulations. Due to the expiration of the New York State Governor’s Executive Orders regarding the. COVID-19 pandemic in-person access to the Public will now be permitted. The meeting will still be accessible...
POLITICS
alextimes.com

The fight to preserve Douglass Cemetery

When Michael Johnson’s mother told him that several of his relatives were buried in a nearby cemetery, he didn’t believe her at first. The foliage she gestured toward appeared to Johnson as nothing more than an overgrown forest full of shrubbery he used to play in as a kid. “I...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
newjerseyhills.com

Lake Hopatcong Foundation, Commission jointly honored for lake preservation efforts

ROXBURY TWP. - The Lake Hopatcong Foundation and the Lake Hopatcong Commission, together, were honored with a “Lake Management Success Stories Award” from the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) at its 2021 virtual conference on Nov. 17. “Meeting the ecological, recreational, and personal needs of the residents and visitors...
HOPATCONG, NJ

