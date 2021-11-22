ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Michael Porter's season at risk due to nerve issue

By Andrew Joe Potter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a considerable nerve issue in his back that may require surgery, potentially threatening his ability to play again this season, sources told the Denver Post's Mike Singer....

