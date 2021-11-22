ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Starwatch: a close lunar encounter with Pollux

By Stuart Clark
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nt4IL_0d3dRGz600
Photograph: Stuart Clark

On the evening of 23 November, the moon will have a close encounter with the star Pollux, the brightest star in the constellation Gemini, the twins.

Pollux marks the head of one twin. The other twin is marked by the star Castor. Although Pollux is the brighter star, it was Castor that was given the designation alpha Geminorum by German astronomer Johann Bayer in his 1603 star atlas Uranometria, which was the first to chart the entire celestial globe. Although Bayer mostly designated stars in brightness order, by giving Pollux the beta Geminorum designation we can see that this was not a hard and fast rule.

The chart shows the view looking east from London at midnight as 23 becomes 24 November. The moon will be in a waning gibbous phase, with almost 83% of its visible surface illuminated. In Greek and Roman myth, Pollux is the son of Leda and the divine Zeus, who seduced Leda in the guise of a swan, while Castor’s father is the mortal king of Sparta. Leda just happened to carry the two boys at the same time, hence twins. From the southern hemisphere, the view will be similar. From Sydney, Australia, look north-east after midnight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Starwatch: an ‘almost total’ eclipse of the moon

This week, a full moon occurs on 18-19 November, and for some around the world it will be an “almost total” lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs at full moon, when the moon travels directly behind the Earth and so crosses through our planet’s shadow. More than 97% of the moon’s disc will be in the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Starwatch: Taurus and Orion point way to Cetus the sea monster

This week presents a good chance to see one of the more obscure autumn constellations: Cetus, the sea monster. Sometimes referred to as a whale, Cetus is part of the myth of Perseus, which includes the other constellations Pegasus, Cassiopeia, Andromeda, and Cepheus. In the story, Perseus rescues Andromeda from...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Life Between Islands review: displaying the power and passion of Caribbean-British art

Life Between Islands is an exhibition of protests and pleasures, celebrations and insurrections. Several years in the making, and as important as it is timely – as well as long overdue – it is also an exhibition of arrivals, departures and returns. Filled with variety and complexity, the well- and lesser-known, the overlooked or rarely shown in this country, it takes us from pre-war London and the carved figures of Ronald Moody, to digital animation and an examination of successive regimes of punitive and restrictive immigration law from the 1800s to the present government’s hostile environment policies, in a work by the Otolith Group.
VISUAL ART
Space.com

The greatest asteroid encounters of all time!

Asteroids are important building blocks of our solar system. When spacecraft study these small worlds, we learn more about how our neighborhood was formed — moons, planets and, of course, our own planet, Earth. A flurry of spacecraft have visited asteroids in recent decades to piece together the secrets of the solar system, and more such missions are launching soon.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Close Encounter#Australia#Starwatch#German#Bayer#Greek#Roman#Castor
creators.com

Thoughts for a Lunar Shift

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are so many moving parts to this weekend that it's no longer possible to keep things simple. The best you can do is enjoy the unique brand of complexity cultivated by you and yours. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Even the toughest individuals will benefit from...
ASTRONOMY
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: November Full Moon This Week

Welcome to the 105th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!. Tonight you will be able to see the constellation Orion, as well as the star Aldebaran and the star cluster the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East to see these stars (Sky & Telescope).
ASTRONOMY
KOMU

VIDEO: Explaining a partial lunar eclipse

A "near-total" partial lunar eclipse can be seen early Friday, November 19. Star-gazers! This event is for you. A nearly total lunar eclipse (99.1%) will be visible (given clear skies) early Friday morning. You now have something to look forward to this week!
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Great Refractor and Lunar Eclipse

Explanation: Rain clouds passed and the dome of the Lick Observatory's 36 inch Great Refractor opened on November 19. The historic telescope was pointed toward a partially eclipsed Moon. Illuminated by dim red lighting to preserve an astronomer's night vision, telescope controls, coordinate dials, and the refractor's 57 foot long barrel were captured in this high dynamic range image. Visible beyond the foreshortened barrel and dome slit, growing brighter after its almost total eclipse phase, the lunar disk created a colorful corona through lingering clouds. From the open dome, the view of the clearing sky above includes the Pleiades star cluster about 5 degrees from Moon and Earth's shadow.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Sydney
987thebull.com

Lunar Eclipse Tonight

There’s going to be a partial lunar eclipse tonight, starting at 11:18p, and finishing up about 3:00 in the morning. It is a partial, but it’s a near-total, with only a small fraction of the moon still visible at 1:00a. However… you won’t be able to see it from anywhere...
ASTRONOMY
newsitem.com

Starwatch: Telescopes Under the Tannenbaum!

Throughout the year, especially around this time, I receive many emails about purchasing a telescope, either for oneself or that special someone. Every year I try to provide a telescope buying guide for the Christmas shopping season. I certainly don’t consider myself a great expert, but I’ve had lots of experience purchasing telescopes. I also have a very understanding spouse who lets me indulge my passion! There are so many telescopes out there and trying to choose the right one can make your head spin faster than a pulsar!
ASTRONOMY
KIX 105.7

We Have An Lunar Eclipse Coming!

If you have ever taken a few minutes to star gaze at night, it can be a pretty amazing thing. Sometimes you see some things that just don't happen too often. Well this Thursday night or Friday morning we will have a Lunar Eclipse. Or in this case a "Near Total" partial Lunar Eclipse.
COLUMBIA, MO
95.5 FM WIFC

“Lunar Moons And Never Sleeping!!”

I caught the “Beaver Moon” early this morning..the very last part of the 6 HOUR lunar eclipse experience. I know there will be some who will catch it all..the moon shots that show the entire eclipse. Good on you if you stayed up all night..but yeah..for me..it was just get some of it and leave the rest. The reason? For photography it’s good to look at your subjects 2 ways..your subject is interesting, right? Then don’t light all of it..either artificially or the way mother nature lights the subject. The other way to look at it is you..the photographer..leaving a little for next time..especially if you photograph it a lot. You’ll need to say goodbye to sleep I’m afraid. These lunar eclipses, northern lights, comets..all the cool things in outer space seem to want to appear when it’s the middle of the night. I’m good with that because you have to focus on the task..you know you can get a good picture if you’d just stay up…LOL.
ASTRONOMY
WNEM

Partial lunar eclipse Thursday night

A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur in the early hours of Friday, November 19. This eclipse in particular is nearly a total lunar eclipse with over 97% of the moon being covered. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth falls directly between the Moon and the Sun. The...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Independent

Rare lunar eclipse to occur

A once-in-a-millennium celestial event will be visible in the area this week. The Snow Moon’s partial lunar eclipse on the early morning of Friday, Nov. 19, will be the longest since the 15th century, around the time the Incas were building Machu Picchu. Its overall duration will be about six hours, with its maximum point visible in the area around 4 a.m. (late Thursday night).
ASTRONOMY
Mercury News

What time is the lunar eclipse?

All of North America will get a shot at viewing an almost total lunar eclipse (99.1 percent) this evening. The best viewing will be around the peak of the eclipse early morning on Nov. 19 at 1:03 a.m. PT. At the peak, the moon may appear red, caused by the same light-atmospheric phenomenon that makes our sunrises and sunsets red.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Lunar Swirl Reiner Gamma

Lunar swirls are bright, often sinuous features with the appearance of abstract paintings. They are unique to the Moon. This image from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) depicts Reiner Gamma, a bright patch amid the otherwise dark Oceanus Procellarum mare on the near side of the Moon. While visible from a backyard telescope, LRO's view from orbit reveals tendrils that extend for several hundred kilometers.
ASTRONOMY
THE DAILY STAR

Lunar eclipse entices local astronomers

An almost total lunar eclipse will take place between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and astronomy professors at SUNY Oneonta encourage everyone to take a look at the sky. Valerie Rapson, physics and astronomy professor, said the ideal viewing time will between 2 and 5 a.m. Unlike solar eclipses, people can look directly at the moon and watch the entire eclipse.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

65K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy