Agriculture

Increasing yield down the drain

By Clint Hardy For the Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Most farmers are fully aware of the benefit drain tile provides to land in our area. In fact, three farm infrastructure investments that never concern Suzy Martin, a Farm Management Specialist with the Ohio Valley Farm Analysis Association, are the installation of irrigation systems, grain storage systems, and soil drainage...

