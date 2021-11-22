Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against The Phoenix Suns Without Nikola Jokic

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (11/17/21) On November 17th, the Luka-less Mavericks will make a trip out west to take on the Phoenix Suns for the second of a two-game slate televised on ESPN. These teams are on fire right now: Phoenix has won nine straight games, while Dallas has won five of its past six. The Suns started the 2021-22 season very lackadaisical, losing three of their first four games. Since then, they have been virtually unstoppable and certainly resemble the team that just came off an NBA Finals appearance. While Devin Booker has struggled at times offensively, Phoenix has plenty of players who have been picking up the slack, including Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder, and even Frank Kaminsky, at times. The Mavericks have also been red-hot recently, largely due to the stellar play of Kristaps Porzingis, who has averaged 23.2 points and nine rebounds since returning from his back injury in early November. Porzingis may be the deciding factor in how far the Mavs go this year, largely because they really struggle at times with scoring outside of Luka Doncic, who will actually not be available for this matchup.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO