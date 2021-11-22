ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Large police presence in Des Moines neighborhood after shots fired

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
DES MOINES, Wash. — There’s a large police presence in a Des Moines neighborhood after reports of gunfire Sunday night.

Multiple agencies are at the scene of 16th Avenue, including Des Moines, Kent, SeaTac and Burien police. Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene, along with a U.S. Marshals Service presence. Authorities confirmed that they are investigating a shooting.

Residents in the area told a KIRO 7 crew at the scene they heard about 10 to 15 shots.

“We were just sitting in our house and we heard a lot of very closely spaced gunshots. Probably 10 to 15 at least,” Paul Brandon, a nearby resident told KIRO 7.

“You know it’s bad. Whatever happened is really bad because there are multiple city cops involved in this and you never see that happen here,” said Shellie Brandon.

Police said they searched for a suspect with the help of a K-9.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes.

KIRO 7 also found out that less than half a mile away from the scene, there was a heavy law enforcement presence, along with an ambulance. Several people living in that part of the neighborhood told KIRO 7 that officers were trying to convince someone hiding in a backyard to come out.

However, nothing has been confirmed by authorities about either scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

#Police#Shooting#U S Marshals Service#Des Moines Pd#Kent Pd#Seatac Pd
