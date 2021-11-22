ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers TE Eric Ebron Questionable to Return vs. Chargers

By Noah Strackbein
 7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is questionable to return against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury.

Ebron suffered the injury on a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He headed into the blue medical tent after running off to the sideline and was announced as questionable for the remainder of the game.

The Steelers turn to Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end without Ebron. Freiermuth caught the Steelers' next touchdown after Ebron left with the injury.

Pittsburgh has now suffered four injuries against the Chargers, including running back Najee Harris and cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Steelers Place Minkah Fitzpatrick on COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday. Fitzpatrick has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, but is vaccinated. Therefore, he'll need to test positive twice within 24 hours to return to the team. If he is symptomatic, he needs to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours.
