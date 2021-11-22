ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK to Host G7 Foreign and Development Ministers on Dec. 10-12

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations and from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit...

G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting to take place in Liverpool in December

London [UK], November 22 (ANI): The United Kingdom is set to host a summit of Foreign and Development Ministers from the G7 next month in the city of Liverpool, UK foreign office said on Sunday (local time). UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will welcome counterparts from the US, France, Germany,...
Liverpool G7 summit: Foreign secretary hopes to build 'worldwide network'

The foreign secretary wants a summit with her G7 counterparts to build "worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise". Liz Truss said the three-day meeting in Liverpool in December would "discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally". It was also "a fantastic opportunity...
Britain to Call G7 Health Ministers Meeting Over Omicron

(Reuters) - Britain said it will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss developments on the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The British government announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, toughening rules for people arriving in Britain and ordering the use of masks in retail settings and on public transport in England.
France Ready to Talk About Migrants if Britain Serious, Minister Says

PARIS (Reuters) - France is prepared to talk to Britain about migration if it is ready for serious discussions, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, as he urged the UK to "limit" its economic attractiveness to migrants. Darmanin also told a news conference that Prime Minister Jean Castex will...
France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
Britain tightens COVID rules as world on alert over omicron

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. tightened up rules Saturday on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus that was identified just a few days ago in South Africa. New cases also were confirmed Saturday in Germany and Italy, with Belgium, […]
Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
Poots blasts ‘illogical’ checks on food travelling from GB to NI

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has described checks on food travelling from Great Britain to be consumed in Northern Ireland as “illogical”.DUP minister Edwin Poots blamed the EU and the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol for delays in moving live animals across the Irish Sea Under the protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU’s single market for goods.This helps to avoid a hard border with Ireland but increases checks and barriers to trade on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, making it a source of tension in unionist communities.The UK and the EU have been locked in negotiations...
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
