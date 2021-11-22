City of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

CHICAGO -- Gunshots fired from cars outside a Chicago hospital entered windows on the hospital's third and fourth floors Monday morning, but police said no one was injured. Chicago police said the gunfire about 7 a.m. came from people shooting from inside cars during an altercation outside Saint Anthony Hospital and that bullets entered third- and fourth-floor windows.
