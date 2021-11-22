ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Roddy scores 36 to lead Colorado State over Creighton 93-81

By Automated Insights
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

ST. THOMAS — David Roddy had a career-high...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Creighton, PA
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Thomas#Virgin Islands#Bluejays
CBS News

Biden's Christmas decorations at the White House honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Washington — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden's first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year's gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound gingerbread village with the addition of a school and police, fire and gas stations as well as a hospital, a post office, a grocery store and a warehouse to honor workers who stayed on the job.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy