Sir Keir Starmer has said Jeremy Corbyn may not be allowed stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.The Labour leader revealed that he has not talked to his predecessor since a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into antisemitism in the party was published last October.Mr Corbyn’s dismissive response to the report saw him suspended from Labour. Although he was allowed back as a member, he still sits in parliament as an independent MP.“He’s not got the whip at the moment – so he’ll be able to run but wouldn’t be able to as a...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO