Cheltenham legend Steve Cotterill insists there will be ‘no niceties come 3 o’clock’ as he takes his Shrewsbury Town side to Whaddon Road tomorrow. Cotterill is among the most influential individuals in the Robins’ history, with whom he won three promotions in guiding his hometown club into the Football League for the first time, as well as an FA Trophy success.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO