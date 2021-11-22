ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fab Five: Takeaways from Michigan's loss to Arizona

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
 7 days ago
Michigan Wolverines basketball was beat down by Arizona,...

2023 On300 DL Joel Starlings commits to Michigan

2023 Benedictine defensive lineman Joel Starlings committed to his “dream school” on Sunday night following a visit to Michigan to see the Wolverines defeat Ohio State. Starlings, who ranks as the No. 230 prospect in the On300 and the No. 225 prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings, committed to Michigan over the likes of Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
A quick rundown of the 10 conference championship games

It’s “Championship Week,” so here’s a quick look at all the conference championship games this week. Houston (11-1) at Cincinnati (12-0) Time/TV: 4 p.m. Saturday, ABC. The skinny: Houston comes in on an 11-game winning streak, and the Cougars’ stout defense could make things interesting. Houston’s offense is nothing special, though. A College Football Playoff berth figures to be on the line for Cincinnati.
HOUSTON, TX
What Lincoln Riley to USC means for Michigan + notes from the weekend

Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world this afternoon leaving Oklahoma after five seasons as the head coach to take over at USC. Naturally, the move has massive recruiting implications nationwide as Riley is one of the most involved head coaches in the recruiting process and will look to lock down the west coast behind one of the most recognizable brands in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
Updated Heisman odds following final week of regular season

Following the last games of the regular season, Vegas Insider has released their updated Heisman odds. Through three quarters against Auburn, it looked like Bryce Young may have lost his Heisman chance. Then, his moment came — the quarterback led a furious Alabama comeback victory in the Iron Bowl. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Penn State vs Michigan State Monday recap: BWI Live

The Penn State football team lost 30-27 on Saturday to Michigan State amidst a snowstorm. The loss concludes a second-half slide for head coach James Franklin’s squad that started 5-0 but only won two games the rest of the way. Not only that, but those two wins came against Big Ten East basement dwellers Maryland and Rutgers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jim Harbaugh on Ohio State win: 'It feels like the beginning'

A victory against Ohio State on Saturday could very well be the start of a fantastic finish to the season for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. At least the elated Wolverines coach said as much in his postgame press conference. “They were well-prepared and determined,” Harbaugh said. “My favorite saying in...
OHIO STATE
Five-Star Plus+ QB Malachi Nelson decommits from Oklahoma

Los Alamitos (Calif.) Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Malachi Nelson has decommitted from Oklahoma, he announced Sunday. The move comes on the heels of news that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley will be the next head coach at USC. “I want to start by thanking all the coaches and staff at OU...
OKLAHOMA STATE
5-star forward Matas Buzelis sets Kentucky official visit

Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy forward Matas Buzelis will take an official visit to Kentucky on Dec. 21, he tells On3’s Joe Tipton. Buzelis is the No. 10 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 6 small forward and the No. 1 prospect in New Hampshire.
BASKETBALL
4-star tight end Kaden Helms still committed to Oklahoma

In the midst of a wave of decommitments, four-star Bellevue (Neb.) Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms remains pledged to Oklahoma — for now. Helms, who committed to the Sooners in July, posted a tweet Monday morning showing his support for Oklahoma associate head coach Joe Jon Finley. “Trusting whatever...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kentucky opened as a 28-point favorite over the Fightin' Tony Barbees

Las Vegas wants its money back. After gifting the entire Bluegrass with Kentucky Football catching three at Louisville over the weekend, Vegas hopes to reclaim its losses tonight when Kentucky Basketball hosts Central Michigan in Rupp Arena. Tony Barbee brings his Chippewas back to his old employer as a heavy underdog against the 11th-ranked Wildcats. Oddsmakers set the opening line at 28 points. (Kentucky is the favorite, obviously.)
NBA
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal

Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Patterson, a native of Nashville, TN, was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, and he attended CPA before committing to Clemson. While at CPA, Patterson emerged as the No. 40 linebacker in the 2019 recruiting class and No. 387 overall recruit via On3 Consensus rankings.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily briefing: On Billy Napier, Brady Hoke and Iron Bowl gut punches

One measure of how big Lincoln Riley’s move from Oklahoma to USC is how it overshadowed Florida’s hiring of Billy Napier. Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin made a good hire. Napier methodically built Louisiana into the dominant program in the Sun Belt West. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 32 games over the past three seasons. I respect how Napier had no interest in leaving Louisiana for a bigger job. He waited for the right job. He was in the mix at Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Baylor. Another guy who most prominently kept saying no until the right gig came along is Kirby Smart. That worked out pretty well for Smart. That says something about coaching fit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Musings from Arledge: USC Football is Back

Let me be the first to extend my congratulations to the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, Jaxson Dart. Over the last two years, I’ve said some not-so-nice things about Mike Bohn and, more generally, about the USC administration. I’m sorry, Mike. I’m sorry, and I love you. If that sounds sappy,...
NFL
