Fab Five: Takeaways from Michigan's loss to Arizona

One measure of how big Lincoln Riley’s move from Oklahoma to USC is how it overshadowed Florida’s hiring of Billy Napier. Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin made a good hire. Napier methodically built Louisiana into the dominant program in the Sun Belt West. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 32 games over the past three seasons. I respect how Napier had no interest in leaving Louisiana for a bigger job. He waited for the right job. He was in the mix at Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Baylor. Another guy who most prominently kept saying no until the right gig came along is Kirby Smart. That worked out pretty well for Smart. That says something about coaching fit.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO