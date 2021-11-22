Becky Lynch Gets Emotional When Discussing Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Becky Lynch spoke about her issues with Charlotte Flair and how she isn’t sure if they will be able to reconcile. Here are highlights:. On why tomorrow’s match is more personal than before: “I think it’s renewed disdain for each other, I think that’s what’s going to make it different. I think before there was always tension. Now it just feels like it’s a different level. There was always something boiling under the surface for a long time and that was going to come to a head. Many people didn’t see what happened … well, some people saw what happened, but obviously the whole world didn’t see what happened. It was heated, and we all know it was heated, and there’s many different versions of the story that are out there, but now it’s one of those things where…I don’t know. I don’t know how Sunday is going to go, and I don’t think the audience knows how it’s going to go. I know there’s going to be a lot of animosity and a lot of spite from both sides, and we’re going to be out there trying to prove something to the whole world and to ourselves.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO