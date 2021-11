Marking significant automotive anniversaries is difficult. Do too little and the manufacturer is accused of not properly celebrating the heritage; do too much and they're living in the past. Then there's the Renault AIR4, which has been built with TheArsenale as a finale of its 60th anniversary celebrations for the 4L. Described as an insight into how the Renault 4 might look in another six decades, this is a carbon fibre concept that looks a bit like the old car - but it can fly.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO