Up and down temperatures this week

By Robert Poynter
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be colder with highs in the mid 30s. We start a warmup Tuesday...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

wvlt.tv

Cold Monday before warmer temperatures return for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will get cold Monday, but above-average temperatures return quickly for the new week. Tonight those clouds will clear out with cold air moving in. Temperatures will start out near 28 degrees Monday morning. Highs will only warm up to 46 by Monday afternoon with plenty...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WFAA

The high temperatures are going to be WHAT this week??

The holiday weekend is over and many North Texans are headed back to work. You'll definitely want to bundle up if you're hitting the road early! Lows will be seasonably cold in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of North Texas. Even though Monday starts of chilly enough...
ENVIRONMENT
Shorthorn

Metroplex to see dry weather, mild temperatures this week

The Metroplex is expected to have a dry weather week with mild temperatures. Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex is predicted to have cool mornings early in the week and temperatures in the high 70s throughout the work week. “Pretty pleasant and no weather concerns really at...
ENVIRONMENT
#Thanksgiving
abc57.com

Warmer temperatures on the way for the week ahead

This evening our weather looks cool and quiet! Temperatures tonight will drop into mid 20s so bundle up before heading out the door tomorrow morning. A quick round of light snow showers and flurries will sweep through Michiana just after lunchtime. A dusting of snow is possible in a few isolated areas, otherwise no widespread accumulation is expected. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower 40s. Tuesday afternoon some sunshine returns with highs in the mid 40s. Cloud cover and low rain chances are possible on Wednesday, otherwise the rest of the week looks mostly dry.
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Low temperatures to rise toward end of the week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – A good Sunday evening, Pine Belt. We could see a little patchy fog along with partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Skies are expected to sunny up on Monday, with highs in the lower 60s. Monday night, look for clear...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Bulletin

Warm start to the week

Today will become sunny in the afternoon and temperatures warm up to the upper 40s. Tuesday brings in more clouds but temperatures stay mild in the mid 40s. The rest of the week temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s. Conditions remain dry the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs12.com

Sunny skies with gradually warming temperatures this week

It's always difficult to get back into the swing of things the week after Thanksgiving, but at least Mother Nature is going to cooperate. Monday morning, a front is moving through the state of Florida prompting a few showers in our region. But these mornings showers are going to be...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: ‘No Snow November’ Becomes ‘Dreadfully Dry December’ This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week. High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. (source: CBS) Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sebastiandaily.com

Cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday, warming up by Wednesday

Sebastian is cold today, although our snowbirds are loving it. It’s going to get cold tonight, so bundle up!. Monday will only have a high of 70 degrees, strong winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. We expect a low of 47 degrees for Monday night, the coldest temperature this week.
SEBASTIAN, FL
KRIS 6 News

Cool today, but warmer later this week

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather forecast and result in a fairly quiet weather pattern through the next several days. Surface high pressure will move east of us and will result in higher humidity and warmer temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers tonight, moderating temperatures this week

Skies will turn mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures in the upper 30s. A weak clipper system will pass north of Ohio early tonight, bringing a chance for a few snow showers north of I-70 before midnight. Skies will clear toward daybreak, with readings falling back to near freezing. The weather will moderate beginning Tuesday, […]
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Warm temperatures to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our water vapor imagery shows very little moisture in the atmosphere so we can expect to feel much drier conditions. Temperatures will remain pretty warm for today as we can expect temperatures to be above normal. The average for today is 72 degrees. Make sure...
YUMA, AZ

