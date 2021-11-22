ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native Americans at UMD hope new campus initiatives will increase sense of community

By Diamondback Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Maryland named a dining hall to honor the Piscataway Conoy Tribe, whose land the university sits on. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Ayden Allston has struggled to find University of Maryland students to join the American Indian Student Union. There are only three members of the group now,...

wfdd.org

New film ‘Still Here’ documents the high rate of Alzheimer’s in the Native American community

A new film highlights a health disparity when it comes to Alzheimer's disease in the Native American community. The 35-minute film Still Here focuses on North Carolina Native American families. It looks at caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients, as they narrate their experiences from the beginning when they started noticing changes in their loved one’s behavior.
Community members say graphic in a UMD presentation perpetuates Asian stereotypes

University of Maryland President Darryll Pines delivers the State of the Campus address in front of the university senate on Nov. 10, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) University of Maryland President Darryll Pines presented an enrollment and admissions graphic last week that had rows titled “Students of color minus Asians” and “White or Asian students” — which Asian and Asian American students say perpetuates long-standing stereotypes.
UMD wraps up community forum series on strategic plan

The Main Administration Building was renamed after Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. in June. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) University of Maryland administrators spelled out the university’s goals and outlook for its strategic planning process in a series of community forums that ended Tuesday. At each of the forums,...
brproud.com

New training plant expands River Parishes Community College Gonzales campus

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) – River Parishes Community College broke ground for a new state-of-the-art training plant. The new Process Equipment Trainer (PET) Plant is a full-sized working production unit where students can safely learn on a fully functioning plant. The community college is putting in $3.5 million dollars for construction and industry partners have invested $1.5 million in equipment, donations and services.
University of Dallas News

Beauty: Community, campus and culture

If there are two things we can know for certain at UD, it’s one: people have lots of opinions regarding the artwork, and two, many of those opinions are negative. Everyone is familiar with the various critiques of the looks of UD; the modern art in Gorman, the crucifix in the Church of the Incarnation, and the ‘60s style architecture are just a few of the staple criticisms levied at UD’s physical attributes, and I tend to sympathize with many of them.
msu.edu

New initiatives add to university’s campus safety portfolio

Adding to its existing portfolio of campus safety and security resources, Michigan State University Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch announced two new initiatives that further enhance the university’s commitment to Spartans’ safety. “Our campus is a safer place when we all work together to...
CBS Chicago

Instituto Del Progreso Latino Unveils New Mural Honoring Native American Roots Of Many In Chicago’s Latino Community

CHICAGO (CBS) — Instituto del Progreso Latino recently unveiled a new community mural honoring the Native American roots of many in the Chicago Latino community this Native American Heritage Month. The mural, called “The Dreamer,” was unveiled this past Friday at the school’s Instituto Health Sciences Academy location at 2520 S. Western Ave. in Little Village. The mural was painted by internationally-known artist Diske Uno, and incorporates themes of hope, spirituality, and natural healing as well as Native American heritage, the school said. The mural was made possible a collaboration over the past few months between Instituto del Progreso Latino, Instituto Health Sciences Academy, Frida Kahlo Community Organization, and the Brown Wall Project. A select group of students from Instituto Health Science Academy helped Uno with the mural. “Pilsen has always had a rich history of art and self-expression. This mural is an extension of our culture and community. Our hope is that our students, friends and supporters will enjoy this mural for many years to come,” Karina Ayala-Bermejo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Instituto, said in a news release. The mural can be found on the northwest edge of the building.
theaggie.org

UC Davis community members discuss the importance of Native American Heritage Month

Native campus leaders weigh in on what this month means to them, how students can be better allies to Native communities and the work that still needs to be done. November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate and honor the rich and diverse cultures of Native and Indigenous peoples. It is also a time to reflect and, for many, begin to learn and understand Native history. Members of the UC Davis community reflected on the importance of this month and what it means for Native and Indigenous students and the community at large.
fscsouthern.com

Students question accommodations for campus community

With a historic campus like Florida Southern, built by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, there are unfortunate restrictions when it comes to altering the campus’s infrastructure. Unfortunately, renovating or altering the historical architecture on campus has to go through multiple boards of approval to be done, which has posed quite...
cornell.edu

On North Campus, New Buildings Shape Future of Undergrad Community

Two recently completed halls now house more than 800 first-year students as residential expansion moves forward. Jazmin Rodriguez ’25 vividly remembers moving into the brand-new Toni Morrison Hall on North Campus in August. She arrived late in the day, and tried to unpack everything and set up her room before her parents had to leave. She found her name on the door, a welcoming suite, and lots of storage space. “It was so much bigger than I thought,” says Rodriguez, a Massachusetts native and Engineering student. “It looked brand new and absolutely perfect. I moved in around sunset, and we had all this sunshine coming into our room.”
dbknews.com

UMD American studies professor discusses impact of white supremacy on society

On Friday, members of the University of Maryland’s arts and humanities college continued the Dean’s Colloquium Series on Race, Equity and Justice, hosted by Dean Bonnie Thornton Dill. The goal of the colloquium series, which launched in 2020, is to expose students, staff and other university community members to issues...
Missoulian

New endowment will bring Native American writers to University of Montana

The University of Montana announced Monday a new visiting writer fund established by Lois Welch to honor her late husband, acclaimed author James Welch. The James and Lois Welch Distinguished Native American Visiting Writer Fund will bring a Native American writer to campus to teach each spring semester. The position will be endowed through a gift from Lois Welch’s estate plan and the funds will be invested so that the earnings can support the program in perpetuity.
dbknews.com

UMD’s quest for educational prestige should not come at the cost of racial diversity

The University of Maryland admissions office is located in the Mitchell Building. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. “What do Maryland and Penn State students have in common? They both got into Penn State!” is a phrase, among other similar variations, that has been heard among University of Maryland students and alumni over the past few years. This phrase makes fun of Penn State University’s 54 percent acceptance rate while propping up this university’s 40.5 percent acceptance rate, an area where the Terrapins comfortably beat the Nittany Lions in the ever-growing athletic and educational rivalry.
thecutoffnews.com

Lawson State Community College Participates In National 'Caring Campus Initiative'

Lawson State Community College has been selected to work with the Institute for Evidence-Based Change (IEBC) to incorporate 'Caring Campus' into its student success efforts. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic on higher education, Lawson State is committed to finding ways to implement IEBC's Caring Campus approach to student success.
ABC4

New USU program helps refugee and Native American farmers

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah college is aiming to help refugee and Native American farmers in a new program. Utah State University Extension (USU) recently received a grant to fund programs focused on providing instruction and experience in farming opportunities for future farmers. The grant was made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s […]
baltimorewatchdog.com

Vaccine mandate credited with safe return to MD college campuses

Warren Kelley, senior associate vice president for Student Affairs at the University of Maryland College Park, recalls imminent fears surrounding the return to campus this fall. “I think it went from no concern of shutting down again to a real concern of shutting down again,” he said. With the emergence...
CBS Baltimore

Olszewski To Host 2nd Community Meeting Soliciting Proposals For Baltimore County’s American Rescue Plan Funds

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. will host a virtual public meeting Monday evening to discuss how the county should spend its American Rescue Plan funding. Earlier this month, Olszewski proposed using about half of the county’s $160.7 million allocation for the public health response to COVID-19 and spending $60 million contributing on an economic recovery package to help residents and businesses. Residents will get to offer ideas and feedback on how the remaining $20 million will be spent. The virtual meeting can be accessed here. To testify, residents must register by emailing townhall@baltimorecountymd.gov. A previous meeting was held on Nov. 10.
