This Hofstra professor is competing on Jeopardy!’s new Professors Tournament!. Dresner, associate professor in the Department of Writing Studies and Rhetoric and director of the LGBTQ+ Studies program, is competing on the December 8 program against faculty from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, and the University of Colorado, Boulder. Dresner is the only professor from New York state featured in the tournament.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO