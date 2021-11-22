ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Effectiveness of anti-obesity medications approved for long-term use in a multidisciplinary weight management program: a multi-center clinical experience

By Gerardo Calderon
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Randomized clinical trials have proven the efficacy and safety of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved anti-obesity medications (AOMs) for long-term use. It is unclear whether these outcomes can be replicated in real-world clinical practice where clinical complexities arise. The aim of this study...

www.nature.com

ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Low-Energy Formula Meal Replacements Are Effective Weight Management Diets for T2D

Almost 80% of individuals with type 2 diabetes lost more than 22 pounds and maintained that weight loss in remission for at least 2 years, study results show. Low-energy diets with formula meal replacements are the most effective methods of weight management and remission for individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D), while macronutrient content is not important to outcomes, the results of a new study show.
DIETS
pharmacytimes.com

Investigators Monitor the Safety of Anti-Obesity Medications

They are attempting to determine the associations and connections to further benefit individuals using the therapies. Investigators aimed to monitor the safety of anti-obesity medications and determine associations and connections to further benefit individuals who are undergoing anti-obesity therapies. A unique finding of the study was that the deaths represented...
HEALTH
Lantern

Wexner Medical Center post-COVID-19 recovery program treats long-haul patients

The path to recovery from a COVID-19 diagnosis varies for all patients. A program directed by the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State now aims to treat “long COVID-19” — when virus symptoms or other new health issues persist after the contagion period has passed. Dr. Julie Mangino, professor emeritus in the Department of Internal Medicine, said about one-third of people with COVID-19 struggle with the virus for a long time.
OHIO STATE
Nature.com

Long-term repair of porcine articular cartilage using cryopreservable, clinically compatible human embryonic stem cell-derived chondrocytes

Osteoarthritis (OA) impacts hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with those affected incurring significant physical and financial burdens. Injuries such as focal defects to the articular surface are a major contributing risk factor for the development of OA. Current cartilage repair strategies are moderately effective at reducing pain but often replace damaged tissue with biomechanically inferior fibrocartilage. Here we describe the development, transcriptomic ontogenetic characterization and quality assessment at the single cell level, as well as the scaled manufacturing of an allogeneic human pluripotent stem cell-derived articular chondrocyte formulation that exhibits long-term functional repair of porcine articular cartilage. These results define a new potential clinical paradigm for articular cartilage repair and mitigation of the associated risk of OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Managing weight in diabetes: Which diets are most effective?

Scientists have been studying the effect of diet on type 2 diabetes for years. Research has shown that losing weight can lead to remission. However, previous studies have yielded conflicting results, and it is unclear which diets are most effective. A recent review of previously published data found that very...
WEIGHT LOSS
FOXBusiness

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective in long-term protection for adolescents, trial shows

Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that longer-term analysis found the companies' vaccine was 100% effective against COVID-19 infections in individuals 12 to 15 years old. The vaccine makers wrote in a news release that the findings from the Phase 3 trial will support planned submissions for full regulatory approval of the vaccine in this age group, both in the U.S. and around the world. In the U.S., the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently available for individuals 12 through 15 years of age after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization in May.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

International Consensus Statement on the diagnosis, multidisciplinary management and lifelong care of individuals with achondroplasia

Achondroplasia, the most common skeletal dysplasia, is characterized by a variety of medical, functional and psychosocial challenges across the lifespan. The condition is caused by a common, recurring, gain-of-function mutation in FGFR3, the gene that encodes fibroblast growth factor receptor 3. This mutation leads to impaired endochondral ossification of the human skeleton. The clinical and radiographic hallmarks of achondroplasia make accurate diagnosis possible in most patients. However, marked variability exists in the clinical care pathways and protocols practised by clinicians who manage children and adults with this condition. A group of 55 international experts from 16 countries and 5 continents have developed consensus statements and recommendations that aim to capture the key challenges and optimal management of achondroplasia across each major life stage and sub-specialty area, using a modified Delphi process. The primary purpose of this first International Consensus Statement is to facilitate the improvement and standardization of care for children and adults with achondroplasia worldwide in order to optimize their clinical outcomes and quality of life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transferring cognitive talent across domains to reduce the disposition effect in investment

We consider Theory of Mind (ToM), the ability to correctly predict the intentions of others. To an important degree, good ToM function requires abstraction from one's own particular circumstances. Here, we posit that such abstraction can be transferred successfully to other, non-social contexts. We consider the disposition effect, which is a pervasive cognitive bias whereby investors, including professionals, improperly take their personal trading history into account when deciding on investments. We design an intervention policy whereby we attempt to transfer good ToM function, subconsciously, to personal investment decisions. In a within-subject repeated-intervention laboratory experiment, we record how the disposition effect is reduced by a very significant 85%, but only for those with high scores on the social-cognitive dimension of ToM function. No such transfer is observed in subjects who score well only on the social-perceptual dimension of ToM function. Our findings open up a promising way to exploit cognitive talent in one domain in order to alleviate cognitive deficiencies elsewhere.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Impact of patient positions in lung ultrasound protocol: author's reply

Alonso-Ojembarrena, A, Raimondi, F. The meaning of gravity-induced lung ultrasound score variations, to appear in Journal of Perinatology. Hoshino Y, Arai J, Hirono K, Maruo K, Kajikawa D, Yukitake Y, et al. Gravity-induced loss of aeration and atelectasis development in the preterm lung: a serial sonographic assessment. J Perinatol. 2021.https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-021-01189-1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mucosal vaccination induces protection against SARS-CoV-2 in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies

A candidate multigenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on an MVA vector expressing both viral N and S proteins (MVA-S"‰+"‰N) was immunogenic, and induced T-cell responses and binding antibodies to both antigens but in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies. Intranasal immunization with the vaccine diminished viral loads and lung inflammation in mice after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, which correlated with the T-cell response induced by the vaccine in the lung, indicating that T-cell immunity is also likely critical for protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in addition to neutralizing antibodies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

