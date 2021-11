At 9:00 a.m. on November 12, the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County celebrated their closure of the historic Merrill Williams house located at 264 Natchez Street. This comes just six months after they entered the running to be considered as one of many purchasers of the home following a series of emails and phone calls announcing the listing of the house.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO