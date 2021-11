ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys whipped out the "Men In Black" Neuralyzer in their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, making sure the NFL forgot all about what happened in Week 9 by demolishing their visitors from North Georgia with a 43-3 beatdown that was as impressive as it was needed. Winners of three of their last four heading into Week 10, the Falcons looked poised to use a supposed blueprint set forth by the Denver Broncos a week prior and hand the Cowboys their first two-game losing streak of the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO