Biden and aides tell allies he is running in 2024

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss what members of president Joe Biden’s family think about his cognitive decline. “I know that I’ve known Joe Biden for 30 years. I always like Joe Biden for whatever it’s worth. A very warm person never agreed with him, but I never hated him at all. I always liked Joe Biden. I know a bunch of members of his family and some a couple of them very well. And I knew for a fact that certain members of the family were very concerned about his cognitive ability. They didn’t expect him to get the nomination. Nobody did. And he got it and they were freaked out about it. That’s I’m not speculating. I know that for a fact. So I knew that the family believed he was in cognitive decline. So there’s that and that’s news. That’s news. On the other hand, I’m a human being. I’m 52. Like, I hope I make it to 78. I think there’s nothing sadder than someone losing his mind.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO