ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden and aides tell allies he is running in 2024

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and members of his inner circle have reassured allies in recent days that he plans to run for reelection in 2024, as they take steps to...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 46

Ittamonk Seadog
7d ago

Hopefully he is running for the border and taking his illegals with him and Harris will bring up the rear.

Reply
17
linda enos
7d ago

Wow, his handlers really have him insulated if he thinks anyone with a brain wants him or that VP of his.

Reply
12
Bob
7d ago

He shouldn’t, neither any sitting or past President or VP. We need new blood, new ideas, new candidates all around.

Reply
6
Related
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Democrats#Democratic#Republican
KTSA

Hillary Clinton Should Get Ready For A Trip To The Slammer

I still think there’s time to fit Hillary into that orange jail jumpsuit. Now, before you get your “woke” knickers in a twist, consider what we know. Yesterday, the second arrest of a Clinton associate in the Russian Hoax and more Clinton buddies were named but NOT yet indicted by special counsel John Durham.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Radio NB

Tucker Carlson On What Biden’s Relatives Told Him About Joe’s Decline

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss what members of president Joe Biden’s family think about his cognitive decline. “I know that I’ve known Joe Biden for 30 years. I always like Joe Biden for whatever it’s worth. A very warm person never agreed with him, but I never hated him at all. I always liked Joe Biden. I know a bunch of members of his family and some a couple of them very well. And I knew for a fact that certain members of the family were very concerned about his cognitive ability. They didn’t expect him to get the nomination. Nobody did. And he got it and they were freaked out about it. That’s I’m not speculating. I know that for a fact. So I knew that the family believed he was in cognitive decline. So there’s that and that’s news. That’s news. On the other hand, I’m a human being. I’m 52. Like, I hope I make it to 78. I think there’s nothing sadder than someone losing his mind.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy